SEAN FRYE
Parsons Sun
High school winter sports will start on time in Kansas.
But they’ll start without fans until nearly February.
A proposal to delay the high school basketball, wrestling, bowling and boys swimming and diving seasons by the Kansas State High School Activities Association amid the COVID-19 pandemic was struck down Tuesday. The association’s board of directors voted to start the season on time by a 53-22 vote.
“I’m pleased that those learning opportunities will be part of (student-athletes’) reality,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said. “We’re working towards a healthier Kansas. We need to make sure that those mitigation protocols are followed through with fidelity.”
The KSHSAA board, which is made of representatives from every league in the state, also voted to bar fans from all events at high schools and middle schools until at least Jan. 28. That vote was a 51-25 margin.
“It’s been emotional every time there’s been restrictions,” Faflick said. “We’ve seen that through any number of regular season and postseason events through the fall. Something isn’t working because community spread is continuing.”
Faflick was blunt about the backlash KSHSAA will undoubtedly receive from barring fans, including parents, from attending games.
“It takes some of the burden off of schools,” Faflick said. “It takes some of the wiggle out moving forward. It’s not going to be well received. This I have no doubt will cause a lot of concern for our parents and our school communities.”
KSHSAA’s executive board had previously approved proposals that would have delayed the winter season until Jan. 15. The board of directors was then tasked with either ratifying or rejecting the measures.
Nearly every proposal put before KSHSAA’s board of directors was amended or modified in some way Tuesday.
“I felt that compromise was evident throughout the entire meeting,” said Paola High School Principal Jeff Hines, who represents the Frontier League. “Everything was modified in some manner. That showed everybody was talking and able to articulate their desires. The kids are the winners there.”
Hines, who participated in Tuesday’s meeting from home while battling a presumed positive case of COVID-19, voted against completely barring fans but in favor of starting the season on time.
“There’s no doubt in terms of public health that reducing fans to zero is the best thing,” Hines said. “I voted no because I wanted to decide locally what works. Even within our own league, regardless of what KSHSAA passed, we have to follow local health department guidelines.”
Shane Holtzman, the principal at Labette County High School who served as the SEK League’s rep on the board, acknowledges the changes in dynamic a fanless gym will have.
“It’s not what anybody wants,” Holtzman said. “We love having games with a packed house and all our students there. But we’re not in normal times right now. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. I take that pretty seriously. When KSHSAA is giving a recommendation and basing it on hospitalizations and number of cases, we can’t take that lightly.”
Other measures passed by KSHSAA’s board of directors included preserving full seasons for winter sports by not cutting the number of allowable competitions. The association extended the winter moratorium — when students aren’t allowed to practice — from Dec. 23-27 to Dec. 23-Jan. 3.
Statewide enforced mask-wearing by all players, coaches, staff and fans was also adopted by KSHSAA — players and referees actively on the court are exempt.
KSHSAA’s top governing body trended away from local control and more toward statewide uniformity on Tuesday.
“It makes it easier to enforce if everything is across the board,” Holtzman said. “If it’s statewide, it’s more consistent. We’ll know what to expect going from one place to another.”
Mike Kastle, who serves on the KSHSAA dxecutive board, the USD 503 Parsons board as well as being the commissioner of the Three Rivers League, said uniformity became necessary after holes in a fall patchwork system were felt.
“We all know schools that won’t enforce anything and let everybody in,” Kastle said. “I don’t want to go into a school where the gym is packed. Now we’ll have mask police around and it’s critical. If it’s the same everywhere, Parsons will know it’ll be the same as it is in Independence and Coffeyville.”
Faflick implored schools to be more diligent in health protocols, proclaiming “90 percent is not enough, 95 percent is not enough” during Tuesday’s meeting.
“We need to turn it up a little bit. Now having a regulation and an adopted rule by our membership adds strength,” Faflick said. “It takes the wiggle room out.”
Faflick gave no indication on the status of potential winter sports championships. Football state championships in Kansas are slated for this weekend.
“Our focus is helping schools and stakeholders the decisions we’re making,” Faflick said. “We thought it’d be premature to make any decisions on the postseason until we knew what the regular season would look like.”
Preserving a full, unaltered calendar for the spring sports campaign is also a top priority for the association after it canceled all spring sports in 2020 during the pandemic’s onset.
“We desperately want to have spring activities and have them in a full season,” Faflick said. “This spring is really, really important to us.”
Now schools across Kansas embrace a salvaged winter campaign but brace for the impact of no fans in the stands.
“The administrators are going to have no problems,” Kastle said. “Now it’s the same everywhere. I know what parents said in their emails. I got emails from parents that were upset once the meeting ended. I won’t get to watch my grandkids play. But let’s move on and be happy that our sons or daughters or grandkids can play the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.