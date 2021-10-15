JARED McMASTERS
The chasm between the Neosho County Panthers volleyball team’s peaks and valleys is widening by the match.
The first and final sets of the Panthers’ 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 28-26) loss to the Kansas City Kansas Blue Devils at home Wednesday evening was the perfect microcosm of that gap.
“Something we’ve been working on all year long is eliminating teams’ runs, and it’s something we’ll continue to work on,” Neosho County head coach Marisa Compton said.
The peaks have been evident.
In the season’s early days, there was a 22-19 lead late in the second set against the Cowley Tigers, who are now 26-0 and No. 2 in the country. More recently, there was the Panthers’ first-set victory over the No. 18 Blue Devils and a 13-5 advantage for Neosho County deep in the fourth set of Wednesday’s contest.
In their prime, the Panthers have proved their potential to compete with the elite.
The issue has been sustaining that standard of competition for entire matches.
“(Remaining consistent under pressure) is something that you can’t really fully emulate in practice,” Compton said. “Sometimes you have to learn those lessons the hard way in a loss.”
Neosho County is no stranger to those painful lessons.
That lead in the middle of the Cowley match? The Tigers scored six of the next seven points to snatch the set away from the Panthers.
That victory in the first set against the Blue Devils? It only came after Neosho County sweated through a Kansas City Kansas comeback that erased a six-point Panthers lead in the middle of that set.
That tiebreaker fifth set against the Blue Devils that appeared to be in the palm of Neosho County’s hand midway through the fourth set? Kansas City Kansas blocked out a raucous Panthers home crowd and stormed its way to a massive rally that clinched the final set of the evening.
“We did get a big lead, and they went on a run, and we didn’t take advantage of the rotations when we had three hitters up,” Compton said.
The driving force behind Kansas City Kansas’ resurgence was middle blocker Nicole Hughes.
For the majority of the match, especially in the first two sets, the timing of seemingly every lead that Neosho County built up coincided with Hughes’ time on the bench. When Hughes was on the court, a distinct size and power advantage helped her flourish at the net.
“Part of it was whenever our setter was up front, and with her being a little undersized, (Hughes) was able to go on some runs when she was in the front row,” Compton said. “In the fourth set, we rotated our lineup to get some different matchups in the front.”
For the Panthers, outside hitter Rylee Moseman did everything she could at the net to keep Neosho County from falling behind. Although it wasn’t enough to overcome Hughes’ ability to paint the corners with her attacks, the sophomore loaded up the box score with eight kills, three block assists and the second-highest kill percentage on her team (.148).
“She did a great job,” Compton said. “She was consistently scoring for us on offense, and she put up a big block. We tried to match her up against No. 2, which we knew was one of their go-tos, and she did a really good job of limiting the number of kills they were getting.”
Up Next
The Panthers (8-9, 5-3 KJCCC) will get a week to rest before they host the Allen Red Devils (11-10, 5-2) on Wednesday.
“It was a tough loss, but it’s going to be a learning opportunity for us,” Compton said. “We can grow from here.”
