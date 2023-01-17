OLATHE — The Chanute Blue Comets joined Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley West and KC-Schlagle at Park Lanes on Thursday for a bowling meet. The Blue Comets came in second in the varsity boys division, and third in the varsity girls division.
Up Next
Chanute heads back to Olathe on Friday for another meet.
Results
Varsity Boys
T-2nd - Jett Cosby 534 (177, 181, 176)
T-2nd - Trenton Allen 534 (172, 161, 201)
10th - Noah Frey 384 (97, 151, 136)
11th - Skyler Newman 375 (117, 145, 113)
16th - Jacob Pierce 310 (115, 106, 89)
21st - Tucker McKinsey 287 (103, 88, 96)
Team Scores: Blue Valley West 1876, Chanute 1845, Blue Valley Northwest 1680, KC-Schlagle 1517
Varsity Girls
6th - Zoey Turner 336 (119, 103, 114)
9th - Emily Cunningham 316 (97, 92, 127)
10th - Taya McKinsey 304 (119, 84, 101)
13th - Katelynn Kennedy 245 (86, 76, 83)
16th - Jaydin Clounch 212 (90, 84, 38)
19th - Elizabeth Thompson 196 (59, 68, 69)
Team Scores: Blue Valley Northwest 1627, Blue Valley West 1492 (4), Chanute 1213, KC-Schlagle 487 (2)
Junior Varsity Boys
5th - Dylan Aday 363 (158, 96, 109)
7th - Harrison Vaughn 343 (145, 107, 91)
8th - Malachi Wood 319 (99, 104, 116)
9th - Noah Gawlas 311 (98, 128, 85)
Team Scores: Blue Valley West 1416, Blue Valley Northwest 1395, Chanute 1336 (4), KC-Schlagle 374 (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.