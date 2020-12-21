For much of the early wrestling season, the Chanute Blue Comets’ overall team record has masked the group’s true identity.
Coming into last Friday, the 2020 Class 4A state champions started out at 2-4, dropping down to No. 2 in the class. But all year the group has been facing top-ranked wrestling programs in bigger classes and from different states, with several state champions catapulting their respective squads to team victories.
But on Friday, Chanute unleashed its wrestling fury, showing its true colors and winning over all four high schools in a Chanute quad at Chanute High School – 60-18 over Bonner Springs, 76-6 over Logan-Rogersville from Missouri, 48-25 over Rose Hill, and 47-22 over Vinita from Oklahoma.
The team is effectively at 6-4 on the season after the clean sweep. And Chanute High School head wrestling coach Andy Albright saw a lot of bright spots in the quad meet.
“We were pretty excited on Friday,” Albright said. “We had four tough teams. I feel like we were the central location. It’s kind of interesting that one came from Kansas City, Wichita, Tulsa area and Springfield, Missouri, so we were the central location – all good coaches by all programs. I felt like we wrestled pretty well, especially being at home. We’ve already been facing really tough teams that we kind of know what to expect every time we go out and wrestle and they did well. We had a lot of kids get some wins, and they’ve been kind of struggling. It’s just exactly what they needed to get before going into break. So that was big for their confidence.”
Chanute versus Class 5A No. 9 Bonner Springs
To start things off, Chanute junior Dylan DeMeritt (106 pounds) won by forfeit.
No. 1-ranked junior Kolten Misener (113) won by technical fall in 1:48 over Thomas Cullum.
Senior state champion Trent Clements (113) won by technical fall in 2:49 over Ethan Cook. In the match, Clements tried to use a single-leg takedown, eventually pulling Cook down on his backside. In the second period, Clements with a 10-1 lead, won by fall, extending Chanute’s lead to 18-1 early on.
Trey Dillow (126), the No. 5 wrestler in his class, won by fall in 3:23 over Jace Tapia, the No. 6 wrestler in 5A. Heading into the second period scoreless, he started from the bottom position and escaped. He would eventually pick up the fall in the second period.
Bonner Springs’ Brandin Andrew, ranked fourth in 5A, won by a 6-1 decision over junior Kedric Emling. Andrews led 3-0 heading into the third period. Emling would eventually escape the bottom position, but Andrews would go on to impose his will and pick up the fall.
Bonner Springs’ Cruz Lara, the No. 1 wrestler in his class in 5A, won by fall in 3:05 over senior Colton Seeley, the No. 2 wrestler in 4A. Into the second period, Lara had a 5-0 lead before picking up the fall.
Sophomore Ty Leedy (145), the No. 4 wrestler in his class, won by fall in 3:21 over Jacob Wallar. Leedy tried to use a single-leg takedown, but Waller reversed. In the second period, Leedy had a 2-1 lead, and ultimately, Leedy won.
No. 6 wrestler in the 152-pound class Shane Daniels won by fall in 3:59 over sophomore Drew Owens-Young (152). Entering the second period, Daniels led 6-0 before Owens-Young kept trying to use a leg shot. But Daniels reversed to win.
Junior Ty Galemore (160) won by fall in 1:54 over Olivia Stean. Galemore was able to reverse and force his way on Stean’s back to take a 5-2 lead. From the top position, Galmore won by fall.
Sophomore Chandler Angleton (170) won by forfeit.
Senior state champion Brayden Dillow (182) won by fall in 1:46. His opponent tried a single-leg takedown, but Dillow reversed. Dillow would go on to use a double-leg takedown, and his heavy hips helped him pick up the fall to make the score 42-16.
“Lately I’ve been trying to take a step back before each of my matches,” Dillow said. “I’ve found that with wrestling not being a certainty, that it just gets overwhelming. So, Coach Albright has helped me by just relaxing and remembering that each match is an opportunity to do something great. Since then, I feel like I’ve made some great improvements in finding my consistency in movement on the mat - feels much more natural.”
Sophomore Bryan Jackett (195) won by forfeit.
Junior Tucker Davis (220) won by fall in 1:27 over Tony Fortin.
And No. 5 wrestler in 5A Tony Caballero won in a 2-1 tiebreaker over junior Nathan Cunningham (285). Much of this match was in a tie-up. In the second period with it still scoreless, some level changes were prevalent here and there. From the bottom position, Caballero eventually got Davis on his stomach, but Davis escaped this position. Caballero was inadvertently hit in the midsection. Still, with the wrestlers in a tie-up, they continued to use their weight to equal each other out. Both wrestlers were attempting leg shots, but to no avail. The match would end in double overtime, when Caballero took control and won.
Chanute versus Vinita
Zane Donley won by fall in 47 seconds versus DeMeritt.
State runner-up and two-time state placer Misener won by technical fall, 23-8, versus Tanner Winesburg. Misener used a double-leg takedown to get Winesburg on his backside. In the second period, Misener with a 4-1 lead, escaped in the bottom position. In the third period, Misener with a 13-1 lead, used a tie-up and maneuvered to the opponent’s back. Misener would go on to use a fireman’s carry to get the opponent down, putting his score to 19 points. Misener, in the end, was just too quick.
Clements won by fall in 1:59 over Michael Bellard. Bellard kept trying to use a single- and double-leg takedown, which led to Clements on the backside. Up 15-5 with 16 seconds left, Clements reversed several moves to win.
Trey Dillow won by fall in 3:59 over Hunter Tadych. In the second period, with Dillow leading 2-0, he chose the down position, which eventually led to a headlock and a win by fall.
Vinita’s Dylan Henson won by fall in 1:55 versus Emling.
Seeley won by fall in 54 seconds over Josh Rexwinkle after a reversal.
Leedy won by a 9-2 decision over Bradley Dick. Leedy used a fireman’s carry but Dick went for the single-leg takedown early on. With Leedy leading 2-1 in the second period, in a bottom position he executed on a single-leg takedown. In the third period, Leedy in the neutral position increased his score to 5-1. A single-leg takedown maneuvered into several reverses helped Leedy win to put Chanute up 26-12.
Cole McDonald won by a 13-0 major decision versus Owens-Young. Owens-Young used a bridge to prevent a pin. McDonald then used an armbar to lead 5-0 heading into the second period. In the third period, McDonald went on to win, making the overall score 26-16 Chanute.
Galmore won by fall in 2:44 over Sawyer Richardson.
Angleton won by a 3-0 decision over Cayden Campbell. Angleton used a double-leg takedown before he ended up on Campbell’s back. Angleton escaped a fireman’s carry, and eventually won by fall.
Brayden Dillow won by forfeit.
Vinita’s Tyler Bailey won by a 7-6 decision over sophomore Dagen Dean (195). Dean tried a single-leg takedown, but Bailey reversed. In the third period in the neutral position, Dean used a takedown to tie, but Bailey scored to win it 7-6.
Vinita’s Jaxon Eichhorn won by a 5-2 decision over Davis. Much of this match in the beginning was tie-ups. From the bottom position, Eichhorn used his heavy hips, winning the decision.
Cunningham won by forfeit.
Chanute versus Logan-Rogersville
DeMeritt, Misener, Dillow and Cunningham won by forfeit; Clements won by fall in 1:50 overall Jacob Foster; Dillow won by fall in two minutes; Emling won by injury over Riley Williams; Seely won in a 12-4 major decision over Kit Farran; Leedy won by fall in 5:51 over Gabe Bradenberg; Logan-Rogersville’s Beau Thompson won by fall in 4:21 over Owens-Young; Galemore won by fall in 3:48 over Cooper Martin; Angleton won by fall in 3:04 over Calvin Jones; Jackett was victorious by fall over Davin Agee; and Davis won by fall in 3:57 over Joey Anderson.
Chanute versus Rose Hill
Rose Hill’s Braden Tatum won by fall in 2:55 over DeMeritt; Misener notched a win by fall in 3:20 over Cash Henning; Clements won by fall in 3:20 over Boeden Whitted; Trey Dillow won by fall in 3:50 over Jarret Jones; Rose Hill’s Charlie Black won in a 10-3 decision over Emling; Seely won by fall in 1:05 over Brenna Evans; Leedy won by fall in 2:46 over Keegan Beavers; Rose Hill’s Peyton Besco won by fall in 3:53 over Owens-Young; Rose Hill’s Pierce Probasco won by fall over Galemore; Rose Hill’s Cade Evans won in a 10-2 major decision over Angleton; Dillow won in a 6-0 decision over Tommy Rogers; Jackett won by fall in 1:49 over Brandon Kelly; Dean won by forfeit; and Davis won in a 4-2 decision over Tristan Calef.
“They did a good job in stepping up, so that was big for the team,” Albright said. “The usual guys that are doing really well, they are kind of just taking care of business.”
Following a few days of practice this week, Chanute (6-4) will return on Jan. 4 per KSHSAA rules. Their next scheduled match is Jan. 8 versus Spring Hill at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.