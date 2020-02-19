ROBERT MAGOBET
INDEPENDENCE – Guard play and overall size and girth ultimately derailed the Blue Comets of Chanute High School against the Independence Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
CHS was outscored 61-46 at Independence High School (10-7) versus the No. 9 team in Class 4A, losing for the second time out of three games dating back to last year. Senior Garrett Almond registered a team-high 14 points, while senior Tye Coombs scored 11 points and senior Josh Slansky put up four points and grabbed nine boards. Both seniors Briley Peavy and Ty Bowman had eight points.
Although Chanute kept things tight in the first quarter thanks to Almond and Coombs, in the second quarter the Bulldogs kept switching everything on defense with four guards, which caused turnovers and easy layups in transition.
“I think my guys were playing solid defense majority of the time. They did a good job of making them earn their stuff on offense,” 10th-year Indy head coach Marcus Lanning said. “That’s kind of what our goal was on defense: we’re coming on defense, make them work a little bit harder so it would be easier to score on offense.”
What’s more, senior 2019 All-League selection Jaden McGrath really started controlling the tempo and getting baskets by using his tight handle and awareness on the court, whether layups or an occasional 3, including one from straightaway deep with a hand in his face, putting the score to 37-21 with five minutes to go.
His aggressiveness throughout the course of the game opened up the paint in a high-low, half-court offense for freshman Easton Ewing and 6’5” senior 2019 All-League selection Davion Lewis. Ewing scored 10, while Lewis had six in the paint. McGrath ended the day with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while senior TJ Turner added 10 points thanks to some picks set for a clear route to the rim.
“They just came out and had a good game plan and McGrath did a good job. We knew he could shoot it and he made some shots, and we had some mental breaks there. We let him get loose and he made us pay,” CHS head coach Devon Crabtree said.
Also on the defensive side, Independence put the clamps on Chanute’s guard play, disallowing any potential secondary move. The size of Ewing and Lewis really caused problems for buckets on the inside, too.
But this game is behind Chanute, and Crabtree is encouraging his players to ramp things up for the stretch run.
“You want to be playing your best basketball late in the season like everybody says, that’s what we’re trying to get to and just continue to chop at it and chop at it and find little ways to get better at the small things,” Crabtree said.
Next up for the Blue Comets (6-11) will be the No. 2 team in Class 4A in Parsons (17-1) 7:30 pm Friday at Chanute High School.
