JARED McMASTERS
With a handful of games to work out the kinks, Eric Erbe is showing Chanute Blue Comets fans what they missed out on last year.
Without seeing much action in the fourth quarter, the junior threw four touchdown passes and notched over 175 passing yards as the Blue Comets (3-1) trampled the Ulysses Tigers (1-3) in a 48-0 blowout at home.
“Right from the get-go, it just felt great,” Erbe said. “Everything was just perfect. I can’t even explain it.”
Last September, Erbe went down in his first varsity game for Chanute with a broken collarbone after just 13 passes.
A year later, he’s turning in performances that have been worth the wait.
Erbe came alive midway through the first quarter when he dropped a bomb to Kaiden Seamster for a 61-yard score.
Erbe credited his receivers with recently learning some of the mental nuances of how the offense operates to help take Chanute to another level.
“The offensive line really stepped it up tonight and gave me all the time in the world,” Erbe said. “Receivers ran the right routes. Everything was perfect. Everything.”
Erbe capped off the Blue Comets’ scoring in the first half with a 31-yard dime to senior Kam Koester to put Chanute up 35-0 with just over a minute to go before the break.
A short throw at the goal line and another long 46-yard score bumped Erbe up to four touchdowns for the night and iced Chanute’s victory by giving the Blue Comets a 48-0 advantage by the end of the third quarter.
Complementing Erbe’s performance was a stout clinic from a Chanute defense that didn’t allow the Tigers to consistently earn first downs until the second half.
“That Ulysses team is a pretty damn good team,” Chanute Head Coach Clete Frazell said. “Everything went right for us tonight, but they were No. 1 in the run game in 4A before tonight and we shut them down.”
Despite the lopsided score, Frazell doesn’t want this win to blind his team from the larger goal of making noise in the postseason — a goal he’s confident Erbe has the potential to help enact for this Blue Comets squad.
“(Erbe) was pretty darn good,” Frazell said. “Last week, he was good, too. We knew what he was capable of. He started off a little rusty coming back from that injury, but he’s hitting his stride now. We know he’s capable of being a very, very good quarterback and a collegiate-level guy, so it’s not surprising.”
A year removed from the injury that sidelined him, Chanute’s signal-caller is just reaping the rewards of his hard work to get to this point.
“It feels great,” Erbe said. “All the time in the offseason just getting back to playing another football game — it feels great for it to pay off.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets will remain at home for an SEK League matchup against the Independence Bulldogs (3-1) as they look to extend their winning streak to four games.
“We’re starting to figure out that what we do in practice all week is huge, and we’ve had great practices for two, maybe three weeks now,” Frazell said. “It’s showing up on Friday nights now.”
