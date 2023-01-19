The teams are chosen, the bracket is set and mid-season tournament week is underway across the state. Ralph Miller Gymnasium at Chanute High School is ready for the 51st iteration of the annual Ralph Miller Classic boys basketball tournament starting this afternoon.
After dropping to a six-team, two pool style in 2022, the tournament returns to its usual eight-team bracket this year.
Along with the Blue Comets, the tournament will feature the Andover Central Jaguars, the Bishop Miege Stags, the Campus Colts, the Coffeyville Golden Tornado, the Emporia Spartans, along with the Carthage Tigers and Parkview Vikings from Missouri.
Games tip off at 3 pm today and tomorrow, with each game starting 15 minutes after the final buzzer of the previous matchup.
Before the championship games on Saturday, the coaches will battle it out in a coaches-only free-throw contest, set to start at 8 am. The players take the court back in a dunk contest and 3-point contest before the 7th place game at 11 am.
Andover Central Jaguars (7-2)
The Jaguars come to town as the eighth-ranked team in Class 5A. Andover Central managed a fourth place finish in last year’s tournament, falling to Shawnee Mission South in the consolation final.
Led by an average of 22.2 points per game from senior Kobe Smith, the Jaguars will look to continue a six-game win streak against Carthage today.
Bishop Miege Stags (5-2)
The powerhouse Stags return to Chanute as defending Ralph Miller Classic champions and KSHSAA Class 4A state champions.
Bishop Miege has dropped a pair of close matchups to St. James Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas so far this season, but the second-ranked team in Class 4A has run away to victory in their other five games.
The Stags, who average nearly 70 points per contest, are set to open their tournament in the final game tonight against the host team.
Campus Colts (3-5)
The Colts enter the tournament at 1-1 in 2023, averaging just under 50 points per game. Campus has picked up a pair of close wins, but have suffered multiple uneven defeats.
Campus is led by junior small forward Andrell Burton Jr., who averages 21.7 points per game. The Colts also get 13.4 from junior point guard Kaason Thomas, but the scoring drops off after that.
Campus opens against Parkview at 6:30.
Carthage (Mo.) Tigers (8-6)
Carthage returns to the hardwood in Chanute as reigning tournament runner-ups. After opening the season with three straight victories, the Tigers dropped four straight. Carthage has since won five out of their last six games.
The Tigers average right at 60 points per outing.
Chanute Blue Comets (5-2)
The Blue Comets have had a season of close matchups, most recently edging out Independence in overtime on Friday.
Chanute hopes to flip the script on last year’s tournament, having gone 0-3 in 2022.
Scoring has been spread across the roster for most of the season thus far. Junior Lars Koester leads the squad with an average of 11.3, supported by averages of 8.7 from senior Parker Henson, 7.6 from sophomore Elliot Stephenson, 6.4 from junior Kaiden Seamster and 6.2 from junior Jordan Duncan. Senior Parker Manly and junior Brax Peter have also provided ample scoring in a number of games.
Chanute takes on Bishop Miege at 8:15 pm tonight.
Coffeyville Golden Tornado (2-3)
The Golden Tornado has seen some struggle in the early goings of their season. But after knocking off Chanute last week, the squad is now looking to get back to .500 in tonight’s matchup with Emporia.
Emporia Spartans (8-2)
Emporia returns to Chanute with a much better record than last season, having finished 1-2 in the 50th Ralph Miller Classic for a fifth place finish. The Spartans are getting 13.5 points per game from sophomore guard River Peters, 11.4 points from senior point guard Jalyn King and 10.7 from junior small forward Cooper Rech.
Parkview (Mo.) Vikings (7-8)
A new face to the hardwood classic, the Parkview Vikings open their tournament against Campus. A team who averages 55 points per game, the Vikings have won seven of their last 10 after opening the season on a five game slide.
