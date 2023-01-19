51st Annual Ralph Miller Classic Bracket

The teams are chosen, the bracket is set and mid-season tournament week is underway across the state. Ralph Miller Gymnasium at Chanute High School is ready for the 51st iteration of the annual Ralph Miller Classic boys basketball tournament starting this afternoon.

After dropping to a six-team, two pool style in 2022, the tournament returns to its usual eight-team bracket this year.

