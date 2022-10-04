WINFIELD — The Royster Rockets capped off the middle school girl’s tennis season with an all-day tournament at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield. The Rockets joined squads from Arkansas City, Eisenhower, El Dorado, Goddard, Haysville, Independence, Maize South and Parsons for matches on Friday afternoon.
After a second place finish during a home meet on Thursday, Royster’s six competitors played two pool play matches before jumping into bracket play in the afternoon.
Leah Burnett split matches on the day, garnering a ninth place finish in the No. 1 singles draw. Burnett dropped matches to Parsons and Goddard in pool play, before a pair of wins over Winfield and El Dorado in bracket play.
Rylee Dent ended the day winless in the No. 2 singles draw, finishing 12th on the meet.
Ashtyn Cummings and Chloe Espinosa found a bit more success in the No. 1 doubles draw, finishing in sixth place. Cummings and Espinosa managed wins over Parsons and then Arkansas City in the championship side of the bracket.
And last, but certainly not least, Gracie Love and Brilynn Ward finished runners-up in the No. 2 doubles draw. After a pair of wins in pool play, Love and Ward defeated Independence and Eisenhower, before finally losing to the squad from Maize South.
“This group of girls have shown tremendous growth and determination this year, and this was a perfect finish to our season,” Royster head coach Molly Smith said. “(Both) coaches are super proud to have coached such a great group of young ladies.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.