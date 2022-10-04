Royster Tennis @ Winfield 9.30.22

The Royster Middle School girl's tennis team poses outside the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield at the conclusion of their season.

 Contributed photo

WINFIELD — The Royster Rockets capped off the middle school girl’s tennis season with an all-day tournament at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield. The Rockets joined squads from Arkansas City, Eisenhower, El Dorado, Goddard, Haysville, Independence, Maize South and Parsons for matches on Friday afternoon.

After a second place finish during a home meet on Thursday, Royster’s six competitors played two pool play matches before jumping into bracket play in the afternoon.

