Chanute BSOC vs Independence 10.13.22 - Jaxson Vaughan and Eli Uhner

Chanute senior Jaxson Vaughan (78) and sophomore Eli Uhner (8) surround a Bulldog midfielder during a home match with Independence on Oct. 13, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

INDIANAPOLIS — High school soccer officials will now have a set of criteria to consider when determining misconduct for a player “denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity” (DOGSO), as well as added definitions for fouls involving physical contact.

These changes are two of 11 total revisions recommended by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Soccer Rules Committee at its February meeting in Indianapolis. All changes were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors. 

