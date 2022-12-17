Humboldt WBB vs Erie 12.9.22 - Karley Wools and Carsyn Haviland

Humboldt seniors Karley Wools (22) and Carsyn Haviland (20) post up on defense during a tournament matchup with Erie on Dec. 9.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

NEODESHA — The Humboldt Cubs were handed their first loss of the season in a roadtrip to Neodesha Friday, taking a 47-34 loss to the Bluestreaks to open Tri-Valley League play.

A slow start found the Cubs trailing by five points after one quarter and 16 at the intermission. Humboldt cut the Neodesha lead to 13 entering the fourth quarter, going on a seven-point run to make it a two-possession game.

