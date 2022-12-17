NEODESHA — The Humboldt Cubs were handed their first loss of the season in a roadtrip to Neodesha Friday, taking a 47-34 loss to the Bluestreaks to open Tri-Valley League play.
A slow start found the Cubs trailing by five points after one quarter and 16 at the intermission. Humboldt cut the Neodesha lead to 13 entering the fourth quarter, going on a seven-point run to make it a two-possession game.
“We cut (their lead) to six late in the fourth quarter, but then a couple of untimely turnovers plagued us,” Humboldt head coach I was proud of the fight, but we have some things to fix over break.
The Bluestreaks held the Cubs off in the final frame to take the victory.
Senior guard Carsyn Haviland led the way for Humboldt, while sophomore guard McKenna Jones knocked down a pair of triples en route to nine points. Senior guard Karley Wools had six points, sophomore forward Shelby Shaughnessy had five and freshman guard Skylar Hottenstein added a layup.
Up Next
With the upcoming winter break, Humboldt remains inactive until Jan. 10, when the Cubs host Fredonia.
Box Score
Neodesha 11 15 10 11 — 47
Scoring
Humboldt: Carsyn Haviland 12, McKenna Jones 9, Karley Wools 6, Shelby Shaughnessy 5, Skylar Hottenstein 2
Neodesha: Prayer Roebuck 16, Kristen Stover 13, Samantha Stover 9, Olivia Pond 4, Darcie Dyke 3, Raeleigh Booth 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.