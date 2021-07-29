HUMBOLDT – Based on how the season ended last season, Humboldt’s head football coach likes what he has seen in several weeks competing in training camp.
The Cubs last year finished 4-4. A series of injuries — starting quarterback Gavin Page went down with a season-ending injury in the first series on a speed option play against Neodesha — and the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the team very early in the year; the Cubs ended the year in October.
Head coach Logan Wyrick, however, has turned the page. With the team camp transpiring two weeks ago, Wyrick is looking at film, meeting football players individually for any advice or tips moving forward, and is gathering small groups of players to fine-tune skills heading into the 2021 season.
“Overall I thought we performed well. Got to see some guys in different spots, getting to see some guys like Gavin Page getting back,” Wyrick said. “It’s good to see him on the field. We have a ways to go in the passing game since it has been so long with him. But it was good to see him out in pads and moving around again. And he looked good definitely in the run game.”
Replacing Page last year was All-Tri-Valley honoree Trey Sommer. Sommer, who is more of a tight end and fullback, moved into the running back role last season. Through training camp, he has been playing as a running back. Wyrick said Sommer looked exceptional running between the tackles through camp.
In another injury situation, running back Drew Counsil broke his leg last season in Week 4. He made his return and has been running well up and down the field. Counsil will also be used in the slot position in some different formations.
For those that protect Counsil, the offensive line continued to practice without All-District offensive lineman Maddox Johnson, who is also out with an injury. Without their best offensive lineman, the Cubs are in a bit of a transition phase.
“We’re putting a pretty good group together. We don’t have as many moving parts as we have with (Johnson) out. We have another one gone that wasn’t in camp, so some guys playing some new spots. I thought they looked good,” Wyrick said.
Defensively, the team has been trying out some new schemes ahead of the 2021 season.
Other key players have been stepping up, including receiver and defensive back Sam Hull, who played a two-way role last year, and Garren Goodner, the starting center.
“It was good to see some guys in roles, getting out there. It was very rare that we actually had them all together – ever, it seemed like – so it was good to see most of them together and playing some spots,” Wyrick said.
In a 2020 season that included several injuries, Wyrick implemented players in different roles with no experience at the position. He is used to new players taking the reigns — at least 20 different players took on new positions in 2020. So it’s no surprise Wyrick said he also is looking forward to seeing what the freshman class can produce.
“We’re really excited about our freshman class, and hopefully just contributing minor roles but just getting that influx of young talent in there on a day-to-day basis, even practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday is going to help a lot,” Wyrick said.
The players are still in the weight room three days a week. For Wyrick, he is constantly in the office preparing for the season, meeting with players, and is planning to meet with the coaching staff for the new campaign. The first official day is Aug. 16.
