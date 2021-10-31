MATT RESNICK
PITTSBURG — A herculean performance from star tailback Trey Sommer lifted the Humboldt Cubs to a dramatic 48-36 upset victory over the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers in the KSHSAA Class 2A playoffs Thursday night.
St. Mary’s Colgan entered the contest as the District 1 No. 2 seed, while Humboldt was slotted at District 2 No. 3.
Humboldt was quick out of the gates, as Sommer followed up his own 38-yard run with a short touchdown scamper on the game’s opening possession. Quarterback Gavin Page added a touchdown run, and the Cubs led 16-8 at the conclusion of the opening frame.
Humboldt extended its advantage courtesy of Page’s touchdown toss to Dakota Slocum on fourth-and-long — and with the 2-point play tacked on, the Cubs led 24-14 at the break.
The Panthers struck for a touchdown on the opening series of the second half. They then caught Humboldt by surprise with a perfectly executed onside kick — parlaying that into another quick score, as they opened the second half with 16 unanswered points to go in front, 30-24.
Both teams continued to move the ball at will on a rain-soaked Hutchinson Field — also known as the home of the Pittsburg Purple Dragons. Humboldt reclaimed the lead late in the third quarter via Page’s second rushing touchdown. A Slocum reception out of the swinging gate formation on the 2-point play put the Cubs up, 32-30.
Humboldt’s kryptonite turned out to be the arm of Aidan Fleming, as the Panthers signal-caller spent the majority of the evening picking apart the Cubs secondary. Near the midpoint of the fourth quarter, Fleming lofted a tight spiral down the right sideline for a 32-yard touchdown strike on fourth-and-long. A failed 2-point attempt left St. Mary’s Colgan with a 36-32 lead.
The Panther again looked to catch Humboldt off-guard with an onside kick but instead left the Cubs with excellent field position near midfield. Humboldt capitalized, as Sommer and Page continued to churn out yards, ultimately setting Humboldt up with a first-and-goal from the 1. Page, however, departed the game with an arm injury, as Sommer took over at quarterback. Page’s absence seemed to rattle the Cubs, as the Panther defense stiffened, stuffing Humboldt on three consecutive run plays. On fourth-and-goal, Sommer took a shotgun snap and barrelled into the end zone. He again took matters into his own hands, rushing in on the 2-point play, as the Cubs upped their advantage to 40-36 with 3:15 remaining in regulation.
On the ensuing possession, Fleming continued to attack the Cubs beleaguered secondary. A series of completed passes, plus a defensive pass interference call, placed the ball at the Humboldt 15-yard line with two minutes remaining. The Cubs defense rose to the occasion, forcing a Fleming incompletion on fourth-and-4 to secure the victory.
Sommer’s 52-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession capped off the Cubs triumphant performance.
“It was a really good team effort,” Sommer said. “We fought hard and played Cub football.”
Sommer gashed the Panther defense for 197 yards on 18 carries and a trio of touchdowns. Page, meanwhile, chipped in 85 yards and a pair of rushing scores. The Cubs were also perfect on the 2-point plays, converting all six.
While battling the elements, Humboldt did not commit any turnovers.
“We had a lot of turnovers last week,” Sommer said. “That’s what cost us. If we hold onto the ball and pound the rock, good things happen for us.”
Sommer said he didn’t have the underdog mindset entering the game.
“We know that we have the potential to beat any team that we play,” he said. “But a lot of people doubted us because we were playing Pittsburg-Colgan.”
Despite having previous experience at the quarterback position, Sommer said he felt some jitters upon replacing Page for the key fourth quarter goal line sequence.
“He’s a big part of this team,” Sommer said. “And I was really getting nervous, because we tried three times, and then got to fourth down. I was like, ‘we got to get in right here. This is a big play, because if we don’t get in, that could be it.’”
Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick echoed Sommer’s sentiments regarding his team’s underdog status.
“I didn’t think we were,” he said, noting that he heard talk related to strength of schedule comparisons. “The teams they lost to went a combined 27-5, but our opponents were a combined 24-1. We played some top-notch opponents, from in and out of the state.”
An easy case can be made that it was the most significant victory in recent program history.
“It’s huge,” Wyrick said. “Everyone was talking about how we haven’t beaten Colgan before,” he said, as the Panthers have notched 21 district championships spanning to 1998. “They’re a heck of a program.”
Up Next
Humboldt (6-3) hits the road for a matchup Friday with top-seeded Wellsville (9-0). Kickoff is at 7 pm.
