The Santa Fe Sports Complex played host to the Zone 6 & 7 American Legion Single A baseball tournament. After winning their first game, the Chanute Post 170 Single A squad was unable to find another win, and subsequent state tournament berth.
“The issue we had on Saturday was not throwing strikes,” Post 170 Single A head coach Hunter Friederich said. “That was in both of the games that we lost.”
Chanute came out strong against Iola on Friday night. With LHP Parker Manly painting corners en route to 10 strikeouts in his five-plus innings on the mound, Post 170 looked untouchable.
“It was a great feeling out there,” Manly said. “We came in here with a lot of energy, which we knew we had to do if we wanted to win. And that's what I love. The flow of the game just felt so much better when all of us were up in the dugout just cheering.”
Coming into the tournament, Friederich and his team knew the key to success was momentum. After starting things hot with a 1-2-3 inning followed by a run in the first, a three-run home run from first baseman Alijah Christy in the third inning put the team’s energy at an all-time high.
“Yeah, that was a real game changer,” Friederich said. “That home run really put us up big, and we just kept staying on top.”
Although it was not his first, Christy felt like this home run was his biggest to date.
“It feels amazing,” Christy said. “I barely felt it off the bat, but it felt good.”
Chanute’s momentum took a major hit in the sixth inning, as the Indians posted five runs, forcing Manly to be replaced with Nathan Meisch from left field. Meisch surrendered one, before Cohwen Wheeler closed the game out.
Multiple extra-base hits allowed Post 170 to hold off Iola, taking the game by a score of 11-7. Jase Tarter led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with three singles, scoring each time. Meisch added a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
As Pittsburg defeated Garnett in Friday’s early game, Chanute had Pittsburg to look forward to for the Zone Championship Saturday morning.
Chanute seemed to hold on to the energy from the night before, taking a 5-0 lead in the first three innings.
Things slowed down in the next two frames, as Post 170 seemed to sit on their heels waiting for the game to end, and Pittsburg responded with a three-run sixth inning to bring themselves back into it.
Although Kyler Isbell posted five scoreless innings on the bump, he had to be relieved by Wheeler after loading the bases in the sixth. After closing out the sixth with as minimal damage as possible, Wheeler had to be relieved by Meisch after loading the bases again himself in the seventh inning.
“Isbell threw a heck of a game. He was out of pitches, so I had to pull him,” Friederich said. “He threw lots of strikes, got lots of outs, but then the next pitchers came in and hit a lot of people. That's when our momentum changed and we couldn't do anything else. That killed us.”
Pittsburg would go on to score six runs in the final inning, before a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame handed them a 9-5 victory.
Luke Noonan had a solid morning at the plate, grabbing two doubles and two RBIs in game two, with Manly adding a 2 for 4 performance
With Iola defeating Garnett in the early game, Chanute had to beat their rivals from the north to claim the last spot in the state tournament. Whatever momentum Post 170 brought from Friday, it was clearly used up earlier in the day against PIttsburg.
With Noonan on the mound, Chanute managed to keep Iola quiet for a few innings, before the Indians had their way. Iola posted four two-run innings en route to an 8-1 win, closing out Chanute’s season. Noonan grabbed three strikeouts in his 4 and 1-3 innings.
“We just didn't have the energy we had the first two games,” Friederich said. “We were down on ourselves and so we didn't hit like we can at all.”
While nobody truly stood out in this matchup, Meisch kept up his consistent work at the plate, hitting a pair of unused singles for Post 170.
With the loss to Iola on Saturday, the American Legion baseball team’s season drew to a close. Pittsburg and Iola will take on the American Legion Single A State Baseball Tournament next weekend, while the Chanute Post 170 Single A squad finished the summer with a 12-3 record.
“It felt really good, getting a fourth season with a winning record,” Friederich said. “I feel like in the year as a whole, they played as a team, not just for themselves. They came together, helped each other out a lot. I think it helped a lot to have the team leaders we had.
“We hit and threw the ball well all season,” Friederich added. “It just didn’t end like we wanted in the zone tournament.”
Game 1 (7/15 8 p.m.)
Iola 010 005 1 - 7
Chanute 104 204 X - 11
Game 2 (7/16 11 a.m.)
Pittsburg 000 003 6 - 9
Chanute 023 000 0 - 5
Game 3 (7/16 1 p.m.)
Iola 002 022 2 - 8 11
Chanute 001 000 0 - 1
Batting Statistics
Jase Tarter 3-4, 1-4, 1-3, 4x1B, 2B, 2 SB, 3 R, 2 RBI
Nathan Meisch 2-3, 1-4, 2-3, 3x1B, 2x2B, 2 RBI, 2 R
Parker Manly: 1-1, 2-4, 0-3, 1B, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 SAC, 2 R
Brady Alonzo: 0-0, 0-3, 0-3, RBI, 4 BB, SAC, R
Alijah Christy 1-3, 1-3, 1-3, 1B, 2B, HR, BB, 4 RBI, SB, 2 R
Cohwen Wheeler: 1-3, 0-2, 0-1, 1B, 2 BB, FC, R
Luke Noonan: 0-3, 2-3, 0-2, 2x2B, FC, 2 RBI, R
Kolby Baker: 0-2, 1-3, 0-2, 1B, BB, 2 R, RBI
Jacob Harrington: 0-1, 0-3, 2BB, 2R
Quinten Gregory: 1-2, 3B, R
Pitching Statistics
Parker Manly: 5.2 IP, 6 ER, 8 H, 10 K, 1 BB
Nathan Meisch: 1.1 IP, 4 ER, 2 H, 2 K, 5 BB
Cohwen Wheeler: 1.1 IP, 4 ER, 2 H, 2 K, 4 BB
Kyler Isbell: 5.2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 3 K, 7 BB
Kolby Baker: 0.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB
Luke Noonan: 4.1 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 3 K, 6 BB
Talan Hayes: 2.2 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 5 K, 3 BB
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.