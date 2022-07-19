ALP170 A Zone 22 - Parker Manly

Chanute Post 170's Parker Manly delivers a pitch to an Iola batter during game one of the American Legion Zone 6 & 7 baseball tournament on Friday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Santa Fe Sports Complex played host to the Zone 6 & 7 American Legion Single A baseball tournament. After winning their first game, the Chanute Post 170 Single A squad was unable to find another win, and subsequent state tournament berth.

“The issue we had on Saturday was not throwing strikes,” Post 170 Single A head coach Hunter Friederich said. “That was in both of the games that we lost.”

ALP170 A Zone 22 - Alijah Christy

Chanute Post 170's Alijah Christy puts a ball in play during game one of the American Legion Zone 6 & 7 baseball tournament on Friday.

