ROBERT MAGOBET
Senior CHS point guard Kori Babcock was selected in April to participate in the prestigious Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game.
Babcock, the first player to be chosen to the all-star game in the 10 years that Dustin Fox has been head coach, will play in the annual game on June 19 at the Mabee Arena in Salina. Former CHS coach and player Megan Reid competed in the all-star game in the 90s.
“We’ve had some very good players in the 10 years I have coached the girls and Kori is the first to be selected for this game,” Fox said. “It’s an incredible honor to be selected for this game, and I’m most proud of the work Kori has put in to making her selection possible.”
Babcock has devoted numerous hours on and off the court. Her work ethic has led to her play at the next level at Neosho County Community College.
Just last season, she was first-team All-SEK, a Sports in Kansas Class 4A Player of the Year Finalist, and earned Sports in Kansas Class 4A First Team, Topeka Capital-Journal Class 4A Second Team, Wichita Eagle Class 4A Second Team, KBCA Class 4A Honorable Mention, and the All-Chanute Tribune Region Team.
She averaged 17.4 points, shot 40 percent from 3 and 84 percent from the line, and put up six rebounds, 4.2 steals, and 4.7 assists per game. The versatile point guard led the Blue Comets to a 15-7 record in 2020-21 and a trip to the Sub-State championship game for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
During the season, Chanute’s prodigal basketball player also made history versus longtime rival Iola on Jan. 29 in a 40-33 victory. Babcock needed just one basket to get to her 1,000th career point; she scored just that on the very first offensive play of the game after a steal and a coast-to-coast layup.
In 2019-20, Babcock was selected to first-team All-SEK as a junior, and was the leading Class 4A scorer, passer and long-distance shooter, the second straight year she accomplished that feat. Babcock averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, dished out 106 assists, and drained 66 made 3s two years ago.
Still, Fox said Babcock will be working to rehab her rotator cuff injury that hindered her throughout the season and will begin to prepare for playing at NCCC next year.
“I definitely couldn’t have gotten to where I am without Coach Fox, my mom, Coach JJ, and my team. They’ve all been with me since day one since I’ve started,” Babcock said.
