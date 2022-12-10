Emprise Bank Tournament - Humboldt Girls

The Humboldt Cubs pose with the championship plaque for the 2022 Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs held a double-digit lead through most of the night against the Erie Red Devils on Friday, earning the 2022 Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament championship with a 57-38 win.

Humboldt outscored Erie 10-2 from the field in the early goings of the first quarter, taking that lead into the second frame. The Red Devils held steady, as things sat at 27-19 in favor of the Cubs at the intermission.

Erie WBB @ Humboldt (Emprise Bank Tournament) 12.9-22 - Carsyn Haviland

Humboldt senior Carsyn Haviland (20) puts up a heavily contested shot during Friday's matchup with the Erie Red Devils.
Erie WBB @ Humboldt (Emprise Bank Tournament) 12.9-22 - Taytum Olds

Erie sophomore Taytum Olds brings the ball upcourt during Friday's matchup with the Humboldt Cubs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments