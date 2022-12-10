HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs held a double-digit lead through most of the night against the Erie Red Devils on Friday, earning the 2022 Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament championship with a 57-38 win.
Humboldt outscored Erie 10-2 from the field in the early goings of the first quarter, taking that lead into the second frame. The Red Devils held steady, as things sat at 27-19 in favor of the Cubs at the intermission.
Humboldt blew things open in the third quarter, extending their lead to 20-plus. A bench-clearing fourth quarter saw the Cubs run away with the victory.
“At halftime, we really talked about making sure we were moving the ball around better in the zone,” Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones said. “We knew that we needed to kick it into another gear.”
Erie turned the ball over 28 times on the night. That, combined with a full-court press by the Cubs in the second and third quarters, led to Erie shooting the ball just 36 times at a success rate of 44 percent.
“We gotta learn to take care of the ball. We’re gonna have to go harder in practice and put pressure on each other,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said. “They put that press on us, and it just completely took us out of our game and we started launching the ball wherever.”
Humboldt stepped up their game in the second half, firing passes before the Red Devil defenders could get set. Daniels noted her squad looked like they were out of gas on the back half of the night.
“I told them ‘we gotta dig deep,’ but we just didn’t have that mental toughness tonight,” Daniels said.
Humboldt used depth to their advantage in the runaway, as numerous substitutions were made in the second half. Jones is happy to have a bench to turn to after lacking that depth a season ago.
“It was super helpful to send kids for a quick blow here and there, and build back so we had the energy to go,” Jones said.
Helping kickstart that energy all night long was senior Carsyn Haviland. The veteran starter provided energy and effort, regardless of how her shots were falling.
“She’s our catalyst. Whatever she does, they will all follow,” Jones said. “She’s really good about distributing the ball.”
Haviland finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Also providing plenty of energy, was senior Karley Wools. To go along with nine points, Wools snagged eight steals and five rebounds.
Sophomore McKenna Jones led the way for the Cubs, dropping in 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Junior Kenisyn Hottenstein added 11 points and four steals and sophomore Shelby Shaugnessy had six points.
“Kenisyn was huge tonight, she had some very crucial points when we were struggling to get going a little bit. She just worked her butt off,” Jones said.
While Erie was led by a 10-point performance from junior Alex Pasquarelli, the forward left more to be desired.
“Alex has to be a more selfish player, to want to take the ball to the basket—she looks to pass too much,” Daniels said. “She has all the tools to take it to the basket, she just needs to find the confidence in herself to take it to the basket a little bit more.”
Pasquarelli also had nine rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block on the night.
Senior Skyller Hopper finished 3-of-7 from deep for nine points, junior Maddie Smith notched six points and four rebounds and freshman Kaeleigh Daniels came off the bench for five points.
“(Skyller) does a great job in practice. She’s come on strong here lately, we just gotta have her keep shooting and get her open a little more,” Daniels said.
The result landed Humboldt at the top of the tournament, while Erie finished as the third place squad.
Up Next
Erie and Humboldt are both set to take the hardwood again on Tuesday. The Cubs (3-1) travel to Moran to take on the Marmaton Valley Wildcats. The Red Devils (1-3) return home to host the Oswego Indians.
Box Score
Erie 8 11 4 15 — 38
Humboldt 16 11 18 12 — 57
Scoring
Erie: Alex Pasquarelli 10, Skyller Hopper 9, Maddie Smith 6, Kaeleigh Daniels 5, Kinzie Cleaver 4, Jacksen Powell 2, Mia Pemberton 2
Humboldt: McKenna Jones 13, Kenisyn Hottenstein 11, Carsyn Haviland 11, Karley Wools 9, Shelby Shaugnessy 6, Josey Ellis 3, Skylar Hottenstein 2, Ricklyn Hillmon 2
