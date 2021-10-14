JARED McMASTERS
ARMA — With the postseason right around the corner, the St. Paul Indians volleyball team isn’t letting the thought of a deep run distract from finishing the regular season on a high note.
In the Indians’ penultimate match of the regular season on Tuesday night, they fended off a late run to sweep the Northeast Vikings on the road 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-23).
The Altoona-Midway Jets were originally scheduled to host a triangular with the other schools before COVID-19 issues in their program brought their season to an early close.
The Indians had no trouble filling up the box score, both on offense and defense, in their victory.
Although the team was unable to trim out most of its errors — St. Paul finished with 11 total errors, three of which came from serving — the Indians overcame those hiccups for a well-rounded outing.
Senior Elise Doherty racked up a team-high 11 kills, followed by nine from junior Josey Harris and six from junior Sophia Albertini.
That trio also combined for 18 of St. Paul’s 19 blocks against the Vikings Tuesday evening.
Junior Chloe Seme led the team in aces, and Doherty and Harris each chipped in one of their own.
Doherty, the lone senior and leader of the team, capped off another brilliant performance with five digs. Albertini and Seme each had a pair of digs to bring the team total to nine.
Up Next
The Indians (28-4) will wrap up their regular season with a home match against the Fredonia Yellowjackets (18-15).
