ROBERT MAGOBET
IOLA – Remaining perfect on the year was the end result of a Chanute baseball game Friday evening in Iola.
The Blue Comets won 6-3, which moved them to 3-0 on the year. Ty Leedy was 2 for 4. Larson Koester posted a 1-for-2 day and Rhett Smith was 1 for 2. Overall, CHS posted four hits to Iola’s eight.
“We pitched it well, played defense well,” CHS head coach Kurt Sizemore said. “Kam (Koester) did a good job. We wanted to keep him on a low pitch count and at the same time set the tone right off the bat. And then Keondre Gregory came in his first pitching performance of the year and did quite well. Parker (Manly) came in and closed the door on the last batter. Very pleased with their pitching performances.”
Koester, who pitched opening day, pitched two scoreless innings, racking up two strikeouts, one walk and one hit in two innings. Keondre Gregory also pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three, walked one, and allowed two earned runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Parker Manly didn’t allow any runs or hits in 1/3 inning.
Iola’s Ryker Curry loaded the bases in the top of the third before Aaron Robertson was hit by a pitch to score the game’s first run. The game also broke open in the same inning with the bases still loaded after Kam Koester scored on a passed ball and Larson Koester and Robertson scored on an error by Iola catcher Drake Sellman, which made the score 4-0.
The last two runs for Chanute were scored by walking in a run and an error in the outfield.
But it was the pitchers who kept Iola at arm’s distance. Gregory, who pitches a fastball and a curveball, was pleased with his play.
“...I think I threw pretty good,” Gregory said. “...It’s the greatest feeling in the world. Winning a baseball game is flat out the best feeling.”
Both teams had four errors in the game.
Chanute (3-0, 1-0) will next play Parsons in a doubleheader today on the road starting at 4:30 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.