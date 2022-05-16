In the squad’s final game of the regular season, the Chanute softball team knocked off the Fort Scott Tigers by a score of 6-1 on Thursday.
With the victory, the Blue Comets clinched a share of the SEK League title, knotted at a league record of 10-2 with Pittsburg. This is just the second league title the softball team has claimed in school history, the first coming in 1995, the last time any team managed to hoist a banner in the gymnasium.
“This is our best record in the four years of my head coaching career,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said. “I am very proud of how hard the girls have worked and their dedication to our motto ‘Get on the Wall.’”
Chanute entered the matchup with Fort Scott having split large-margin victories with the Tigers thus far in the season. The Blue Comets took the first matchup 13-5 during the Fort Scott Invitational Tournament at the beginning of the season, before Fort Scott took a 15-5 victory in the first league matchup between the two teams.
The Blue Comets were looking to right that loss early in this one, jumping ahead in the first inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from junior RHP Kamri Naff. Naff finished with two RBIs to bolster her two-way performance.
Naff picked up another win in the pitching circle, finishing the regular season with a 13-5 record, an ERA of just 1.88 and a WHIP of 1.07. Naff tallied eight strikeouts while allowing just four hits across during her seven innings.
“Kamri Naff and Jaye Smith have done a great job in the circle with pitching,” Jackett said. “I look forward to great things from these girls on Tuesday at regionals.”
While Naff is a rock that Chanute has leaned on heavily this year, she has had plenty of help from the sticks as well. While sophomore left fielder Kadynce Axelson was the lone Comet to tally more than one hit against Fort Scott, seven of Chanute’s nine starters boast batting averages over .300. The squad holds a team average of .371 and a slugging percentage of .608.
“At the beginning of the season, one of our main goals was to increase the number of players in the lineup with batting averages over .300, and they have easily done that,” Jackett said.
Axelson drove in two RBIs against Fort Scott and junior second baseman Preston Keating drove in one of her own.
After claiming the lead early, the Chanute offense gave their star in the circle some breathing room with a pair of multi-run innings in the third and fourth innings. While recording just five hits on the day, Chanute took advantage of a trio of errors by the Tiger defense to take the 6-1 victory.
The league title-clinching win moved the Blue Comets to a record of 10-2 in the Southeast Kansas League, and 15-5 overall, good for a fifth seed in the regional bracket.
Up Next
Chanute will now look ahead to the postseason, as the Blue Comets travel to Wichita this afternoon to take on the Independence Bulldogs (6-11) in the regional tournament. First pitch at Bishop Miege High School is set for 1 p.m. The winner between the Blue Comets and Bulldogs will face off with the winner of the Bishop Miege-Labette County matchup for a trip to the KSHSAA State Softball Championships in Salina next weekend.
BOX SCORE
Fort Scott
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
-
1
4
3
Chanute
1
0
2
3
0
0
X
-
6
5
1
Winning Pitcher: Kamri Naff (13-5) 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 8 K, 1 BB
Losing Pitcher: K. Farrell 3.2 IP, 5 ER, 4 H, 1 K, 4 BB
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.