Chanute High School volleyball went down to Paola High School 3-0 at CHS last Thursday.
The Lady Blue Comets lost in three sets, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-12. CHS head volleyball coach Jory Murry said there were a couple of reasons why they lost the fourth match of the year.
“I would say that it certainly didn’t help to have half of our starters sitting on the bench, but that wasn’t until the end of the game; that was a little bit chaotic there at the end,” Murry said. “But our servers today really struggled, we were not moving our feet in serve/receive, and our communication wasn’t great either, so a lot of the things we did really well on Tuesday (2-1 win in Fort Scott), that helped us win our games on Tuesday, did not have it tonight. We’ve got to make sure that we’re constantly communicating and doing everything we can to get ourselves in a good position to pass the ball, serve/receive.”
Consistency is all about having the same players on the court most times. Near the end of the match, Chanute suffered three losses to injury. Some of those players didn’t finish out the match, a factor in Paola winning three straight sets.
Players who were injured either Thursday or leading up to the match are: sophomore setter Kamri Naff, out for the season; junior right setter Madison LaForge, hurt last week and is day-to-day; and senior All-SEK middle hitter Sabry Trout; Trout was hurt a few days before but toughed it out Thursday and played just two sets. Murry said she is hopeful for Trout’s return in today’s meet versus Pittsburg and Coffeyville in Coffeyville.
Trout, Naff and LaForge would have been big boosts against a talented Paola squad. Paola was a really good team the last time Chanute faced them in the sub-state playoffs two years ago. That was the last time CHS advanced to State, as well as the last time the Lady Blue Comets played Paola.
“It’s been a few years, but they’re always a good program,” Murry said. “Obviously they’ve got lots of girls that can hit the ball. Holy cow, their setter has fantastic hands. They’re a really good group.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.