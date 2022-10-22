JOPLIN, Mo. — Even after 50 years, Missouri Southern State University still holds a special place in their heart for the 1972 National Champion football team. The Lions honored the squad for the 50th reunion of the championship at the MSSU Homecoming game on Oct. 7.
Among the players honored at halftime, was Erie native Bill Ruble.
Ruble was a freshman offensive tackle during MSSU’s undefeated season in 1972. Among other duties, Ruble was tasked with special teams, calling the group the ‘suicide squad.’
“We would go out there and kill ourselves for a play, then drag ourselves off the field,” Ruble said.
After winning just 10 games in the program’s first four years, the 1972 squad posted a perfect 10-0 record during the regular season.
“I think we had a chip on our shoulder,” head coach Jim Frazier told The Joplin Globe after the season. “The lack of respect that was given to them as players and to the program, I think we kind of fed off that.”
After opening the season by shocking Fort Hays State 40-15, the Lions edged out a number of wins by a single score, including a 7-0 road victory over UNLV.
“You win some games you’re really lucky to win,” Ruble said.
One of those games included the national semi-final, when a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown gave MSSU the lead over Doane University.
The MSSU Homecoming game saw roughly 35 players in attendance for a parade in the morning, followed by a tour of the Athletic Department’s newest facilities, rounded out by recognition of the squad at halftime.
“A lot of the time this is the only chance you get to see these guys,” Ruble said. “Whenever we have our reunions, they make a big deal of it, they have a great celebration.”
This was the group’s sixth official reunion since the title run, and Ruble hopes to have a few more.
“We’ve lost five guys so far, so we’re gonna try to meet up on the 55th anniversary,” Ruble said.
The Lions were known for a triple-option offense known as the ‘Veer Offense,’ which might look a bit outdated by today’s standard. Ruble believes this would not stop his former team from fitting into the current football landscape, but things like size and speed might.
“Everybody has gotten so much bigger and faster,” Ruble said, noting he would be much too small to play on the offensive line by today’s standards. “It's amazing to watch some of these guys play and to see how big they actually are.”
Ruble was also on the MSSU Track and Field team, throwing the shot put and discus. Bringing that experience, along with his obvious football experience, Ruble has now coached Erie High School teams for over a decade.
After starting his career as a financial advisor, Ruble returned to his alma mater to coach football for three years, followed by a pair in track and field, coaching boys and girls golf for the last eight years.
“I think I’m gonna stick with golf, I’m getting pretty old,” Ruble said with a laugh. “I had fun doing it, it was on my bucket list. I only quit football to start girls golf, and we’ve been at it for seven years now.”
Ruble and his teammates were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
