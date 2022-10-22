Bill Ruble MSSU National Champion 50th Anniversary

Erie native Bill Ruble poses with the 1972 National Championship plaque during the MSSU Homecoming game on Oct. 7, 2022. Ruble was a freshman defensive lineman for the Lions when the squad won an undefeated national championship in football during the 1972 season.

 Contributed photo

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even after 50 years, Missouri Southern State University still holds a special place in their heart for the 1972 National Champion football team. The Lions honored the squad for the 50th reunion of the championship at the MSSU Homecoming game on Oct. 7.

Among the players honored at halftime, was Erie native Bill Ruble.

