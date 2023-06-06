Another summer in Chanute marks another season for the Boerstler-May American Legion Post 170 baseball club.
The 2023 season will feature full Triple-A and Single-A teams, with the Triple-A squad composed mostly of the Chanute High School team who finished runner-up at state just two weeks ago.
“We just need to get hot bats and keep playing the defense they played during the state tournament,” Triple-A head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “So far we’re looking pretty up to par.”
The senior team’s roster is headlined by a pair of All-Southeast Kansas League selections in outfielder Nathan Meisch and infielder Kristopher Harding II. Outfielder Parker Manly and catcher Bryan Jackett were also key pieces in CHS’ run to the state title, and will play important roles for Post 170 as well.
“Every kid is out here wanting to hit and play baseball still, so that’s a huge plus,” Wheeler said.
Manly and Harding are expected to be the typical starters on the mound this summer. Manly recorded 39 strikeouts in 37.0 innings pitched during the high school season, while Harding tossed 27.1 innings with an ERA of 1.17. Meisch, Dax Axelson, Luke Noonan and Cohwen Wheeler will also be ready to take over in relief.
“By the time you throw in those other guys, we’ll have plenty of guys to throw strikes. When we throw strikes, our defense is gonna do what our defense does,” Wheeler said.
Meisch will also be a constant threat in the box, having hit at a .421 clip with 22 RBIs en route to an all-state selection in the spring.
Jackett will be a solid fixture behind the plate, having committed just a single error to 132 putouts for CHS.
Axelson, Noonan, Wheeler and first baseman Aalijah Christy will also provide crucial varsity experience throughout the field.
Grant Hilton is the lone player from outside Chanute. He comes to Post 170 from Fredonia High School and will bolster the depth chart in the outfield.
The squad will also feature a pair of players who did not see the diamond this spring in Quinton Harding and Kaiden Seamster. Harding sat out the 2023 baseball season and Seamster spent his spring on the track and field team.
“Those guys are athletes,” Wheeler said. “It may take a minute to get back in the rhythm, but they’re true athletes so I’m not worried about them.”
Post 170’s season starts off tough and stays tough throughout. The schedule is composed of many of the infamous names in summer baseball in Kansas, including Ottawa, Pittsburg and Iola.
“There’s no slouches in our schedule,” Wheeler said. “We’re just gonna try to play some solid baseball.”
One notable change to the typical Post 170 schedule for the 2023 season is the addition of a tournament in Pittsburg on July 1-2. Wheeler is especially excited for this outing, hoping to get a glimpse of what the Zone and State tournaments have to offer later down the line.
“I think a lot of the guys are still riding that high from state, and I want to ride that too,” Wheeler said. “Let’s just ride that momentum and see where that takes us this summer.”
The 2023 season begins today in Ottawa. All matchups are doubleheaders starting at 6 p.m.
Schedule
6/6 @ Ottawa
6/13 @ Pittsburg
6/15 @ Iola
6/20 vs. Ottawa
6/22 vs. Burlington
7/1-7/2 @ Pittsburg Tournament
7/4 @ Burlington
7/10-7/16 Zone TBA
7/19-7/23 State @ Pittsburg
7/28-7/30 AA & AAA Super State TBA
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.