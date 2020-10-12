ROBERT MAGOBET
PARSONS – Two of Chanute High School’s tennis players had a successful day Saturday at Forest Park in Parsons.
Parsons was host to the Class 4A tennis Regionals, where senior Kori Babcock advanced to State for the third time and junior Aimee Maxton advanced for the first time.
Babcock, won the third-place medal in singles, beating Fort Scott’s Jenny Heckman and ousting her teammate Maxton, but lost to Independence’s Abby Veile.
Babcock, who wasn’t feeling her best after a long and grueling match following a week of being sick, noted what happened in the Independence match.
“She’s a very good player at getting the ball back and moving me. She did a very good job in hitting everything I hit to her, and that made it hard to win the match,” Babcock said.
A couple times, Babcock had a chance to really catch Veile off-guard by hitting her backhands to the forehand side. But instead, in the heat of the moment, Babcock just did her best to keep afloat.
“A couple times when she is shuffling back over to the middle, and stop looking over to her left, not thinking I’m going back to that, it’s easier to go there to throw her off,” Babcock said. “And sometimes you can go straight down the line and they think I’m going to the corner, it just throws them off. It just depends on what they‘re doing.”
Still, Babcock said she is happy to make it to State for the third consecutive year.
“It feels great since it’s my senior year and we get to have it actually, so it feels good to be able to have it and go to it,” Babcock said.
Chanute girls head tennis coach Mike De La Torre saw a fighter in Babcock.
“I was concerned for Kori, as she hadn’t been feeling well the last couple of days,” he said. “As required by USD 413 policy and KSHSAA, a temperature check prior to leaving Chanute indicated she had no fever and was ready to play.” De La Torre said it helped that she received the No. 3 seed, which gave her a first-round bye. But Babcock did struggle in the first set of her first match against a very good player in Heckman before turning up her energy level and play, winning the second set and the super-tiebreaker easily. The win, fortunately, guaranteed her at least a fourth-place finish, which meant for the third time in her high school career, she was going to the Class 4A Girls Tennis State Tournament.
Babcock showed her competitive spirit and fought.
“Kori showed her competitive spirit fighting through not only some tough opponents, but doing so while not feeling 100 percent at the same time,” De La Torre said.
Maxton earned the No. 5 seed mostly because of her winning the SEK title last week in No. 2 singles. She ended the day in fourth place in the singles division.
Her best match of the day was her big win against Ellie Kippenberger of Independence, winning 6-4 and 6-4.
“The match was extremely well-played with many long rallies, points and lead changes, but Aimee prevailed, qualifying her for next week’s State Tournament,” De La Torre said. “I’m so proud of these two for qualifying for the Class 4A Girls Tennis State Tournament.”
Maxton also dominated Iola’s Jessica Tidd 6-0, 6-0, but lost to Parsons’ Gracen Friess 6-1 and 6-2, as well as to Babcock 6-1 and 6-2.
Maxton assessed her day.
“I think my day has gone pretty good. I’ve been placing it in the court really well today and hitting it short pretty well,” Maxton said. “Getting my serves in (is what I would like to do a little better). So I’ve just been trying to get it over, so I want to get back to how my serves used to be.”
Unfortunately for Chanute’s doubles players, neither team was able to advance. Sophomores Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson won over Iola’s Miah Shelby and Sidney Shelby 6-4 and 6-2 and lost to Indy’s Tia Gregory and Blair Dodson 6-4 and 6-3.
No. 2 doubles team, sophomores Lena Aguilar and Gracie Palet, lost to Parsons Caitlin Chalker and Jazzie Palmer.
“Unfortunately, neither doubles team qualified for State, but there is no doubt they played the best tennis of their careers,” De La Torre said. “Coach (Max) Ruark came up with an idea to help Tyra and Grace. It put Grace at the net and Tyra at the baseline more often, where they are the strongest. The plan and practice worked. They won their first match against an Iola team that had beaten them before, and although falling a little short, played a great match against Dodson and Gregory of Independence. Dodson and Gregory eventually won the Regional title in doubles. Lena and Gracie lost their first match of the tournament, ending their season. I’m so proud of these six ladies. They played great tennis, and most of all, they represented our school and community in a great way.”
Babcock and Maxton will next play in the Class 4A State Girls Tennis Tournament at the Kossover Tennis Complex in Topeka beginning at 9 am Friday. State will conclude Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.