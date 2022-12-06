EUREKA — The Humboldt Cubs opened their season on the road, taking a dominant victory from the hands of the Eureka Tornadoes.

“I thought we were fairly crisp on offense with it being our first game. I thought we played unselfish, and that was a big key for us” Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor said. “We were okay defensively, I think we could’ve done better. This team has pretty good chemistry so far, so hopefully that keeps building and they can keep getting better.”

