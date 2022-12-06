EUREKA — The Humboldt Cubs opened their season on the road, taking a dominant victory from the hands of the Eureka Tornadoes.
“I thought we were fairly crisp on offense with it being our first game. I thought we played unselfish, and that was a big key for us” Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor said. “We were okay defensively, I think we could’ve done better. This team has pretty good chemistry so far, so hopefully that keeps building and they can keep getting better.”
The Cubs jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first eight minutes, stretching it out to 36-18 by the intermission. Although Humboldt opened up a large margin, Taylor did not see his squad turn a corner until a 21-4 run in the third quarter.
“I was really pleased with how they came out in the third quarter,” Taylor said. “They were finally rebounding, hitting outlets and getting t in transition, and I was really pleased with that.”
Eureka actually outscored Humboldt in the final frame 7-5, but it was too little, too late.
A major size advantage for Humboldt allowed sophomore Colden Cook to go to work all game long. After playing off the bench as a freshman, the 6-foot-3 forward made the most of his first start, posting 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.
“When we started getting it to the high post, things started happening,” Taylor said.
Senior guard Trey Sommer wasted no time getting to work in his final campaign, going for a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cubs.
Junior forward Sam Hull also made the most of his first start, posting 10 points and three blocks from down low.
“We gotta get better defending ball screens, catching the dribble-drive and we didn’t pressure full court much. Those are the main concerns going forward,” Taylor said.
The junior varsity matchup saw the Cubs take a 37-22 victory off the Tornadoes while the ‘C’ team earned a 17-9 win.
Up Next
The Cubs now welcome Crest, Erie and Uniontown to the Humboldt Gymnasium for the early season tournament. The boys open the tournament taking on the Uniontown Eagles.
Box Score
Scoring
Humboldt: Trey Sommer 22, Colden Cook 18, Sam Hull 10, Blake Ellis 4, Mateo Miller 2, Jacob Harrington 2, Asher Hart 2, Mason Sterling 2
Eureka: Perrier 9, Howard 8, Adkins 3, Valentine 3, Biering 2, Singhateh 2, Altis 1, Hare 1
