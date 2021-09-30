JARED McMASTERS
PITTSBURG — One stroke.
That was the difference between the Chanute Blue Comets girls golf team securing a top-three finish in the SEK League and the fourth-place position the team had to settle for.
“It’s a rough way to finish just because we were so close to being a top-three team,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “One stroke out is a tough pill to swallow, but at the same time, our girls have been making some steady improvements, which are nice to see.”
While the Blue Comets finished with a team score of 1833 through the first five tournaments, more than 40 strokes less than the Labette County Grizzlies, their 1142 team score in the three League tournaments came up one shot short of tying the Grizzlies.
Along with the final team standings, the League also announced its all-SEK golfers and honorable mentions.
Chanute’s Megan Kueser, who turned in a 101 for 11th place at the team’s last tournament in Pittsburg on Tuesday, earned an All-SEK nod for her strong season.
In this year’s three League tournaments, Kueser totaled a 248 to tie for fifth place with Parsons’ Kamron Blair. Kueser’s score was seven strokes short of taking home second place in the League.
“We’ve been encouraged by her over the last couple years,” Ewert said. “Seeing her step up into that No. 1 slot has been fun to watch.”
Chanute’s Janessa Varndell came out of the Pittsburg tournament with an All-SEK honorable mention after she finished 12th in the individual League standings. Her total score of 289 was 11 strokes away from tying for a top-10 spot.
Even though SEK League honors have been handed out, the Blue Comets still have one more tournament at Independence on Monday before Regionals begin.
At Tuesday’s Pittsburg tournament, where Chanute came in fourth place out of eight teams, Ewert’s goal was to jumpstart his team’s self-esteem ahead of a tricky course at Independence. With another consistent outing under the team’s belt, Ewert is hoping the Blue Comets can learn from any of their mistakes and ride this week’s momentum into the postseason.
