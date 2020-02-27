One of the more talented swimmers in Chanute showcased his talents on the biggest stage last weekend.
Josh Slansky, a senior at Chanute High School who competes through a co-op agreement with the Parsons Vikings, swam in the Kansas Boys Swimming and Diving 2020 State Championships in Topeka on Feb. 21 and 22. Up against 46 schools represented by 284 qualifying athletes, Slansky, the only swimmer for Chanute High School, has competed in high school swimming for the last three years, qualifying for State.
Slansky qualified for the 50 Free and the 100 Free. After competing in preliminaries on Friday (Feb. 21) morning, he finished eighth in the 50 Free, earning him a spot in the finals. He then finished 17th in the 100 Free, placing him as the first alternate for finals.
At finals Saturday morning, Slansky earned the sixth-place spot on the podium for the 50 Free with a time of 22.40.
