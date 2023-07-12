GREAT BEND — The Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad went 1-1 in pool play during the Zone 1 American Legion baseball tournament on Tuesday. Post 170 defeated El Dorado Post 81, 17-10, before falling to Great Bend Post 180, 6-3.
Chanute’s first game turned into a hit fest late, with runs crossing the plate in six of seven innings. Second baseman Logan Axelson had a team-high three hits, while catcher Brady Alonzo, outfielder Talan Haynes and shortstop Jacob Thompson each notched a pair of hits.
“Logan has been hitting the ball really well and getting on base for a good lead off,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said.
Post 170 held the lead the whole way, tacking on 8 runs in their final trip to the plate. Alonzo kicked off the final-inning rally with a 2-run homerun.
Hunter Anderson (1-0) held down the El Dorado offense, recording seven strikeouts across 7.0 innings pitched while allowing just 6 earned runs.
“Hunter threw a lot of strikes and attacked the zone, but we had a couple errors behind him and a couple walks that let them back in the game after we started off hot,” Friederich said.
Alonzo, Axelson, Haynes, Thompson, third baseman Collin Keating and outfielder Jase Tarter each drove in multiple RBIs in the slugfest.
After taking a lead twice in the first four innings, Chanute allowed Great Bend Post 180 to take the late matchup to secure the top seed for bracket play.
“We started off hitting the ball again, and then the bats just shut down,” Friederich said. “Our defense struggled a lot with giving the other team too many free bases on errors. We just have to get rid of the mental mistakes and make the easy plays.”
Haynes, Thompson and outfielder Kolby Baker all scored runs in this one, but it was not enough to take the victory. Baker also stole a pair of bases and first baseman Karter Naff recorded a double.
Chanute made solid plays down the stretch in the late game, like when Tarter made a throw from deep left to hold onto the lead in the third inning, but Great Bend was relentless.
Haynes (0-1) returned to the pitching rotation, giving up all 5 earned runs while striking out five in 5.0 innings pitched. Tarter closed the game with a pair of scoreless innings.
“Talan threw his butt off and kept us in the game, and Jase came in relief and kept them in the game also,” Friederich said.
Up Next
Chanute is back in action today for bracket play with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Post 170 (8-14) is set for a rematch with Post 81 (10-12) at 5 p.m. The winner advances to the finals to take on Post 180 (10-12) at 7 p.m.
Pool Play: Chanute 17, El Dorado 10 (7)
Chanute: 112 023 8 - 17 11 5
El Dorado: 000 314 2 - 10 12 1
Notes: Logan Axelson 3 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Kolby Baker 1 H, 2 R; Jacob Thompson 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Brady Alonzo 2 H, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB; Hunter Anderson 4 R, 1 SB; Talan Haynes 2 H, 1 R, 3 RBI; Collin Keating 1 H, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Karter Naff 1 R, 1 SB; Jase Tarter 3 RBI; Hunter Anderson (W, 1-0) 7.0 IP, 6 ER, 12 H, 7 K, 2 BB
Pool Play: Great Bend 6, Chanute 3 (7)
Great Bend: 020 030 1 - 6 8 3
Chanute: 200 100 0 - 3 5 5
Notes: Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 R, 2 SB; Jacob Thompson 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Brady Alonzo 1 H, 1 RBI; Talan Haynes 1 H, 1 R; Karter Naff 1 H; Talan Haynes (L, 0-1) 5.0 IP, 5 ER, 7 H, 5 K, 7 BB; Jase Tarter 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB
