ALP170 Single-A @ Pittsburg - July 5, 2023 - Team
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

GREAT BEND — The Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad went 1-1 in pool play during the Zone 1 American Legion baseball tournament on Tuesday. Post 170 defeated El Dorado Post 81, 17-10, before falling to Great Bend Post 180, 6-3.

Chanute’s first game turned into a hit fest late, with runs crossing the plate in six of seven innings. Second baseman Logan Axelson had a team-high three hits, while catcher Brady Alonzo, outfielder Talan Haynes and shortstop Jacob Thompson each notched a pair of hits.

