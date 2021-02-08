Chanute placed first in the first-ever 4A District 8 Tournament on Saturday at Independence High School. The top four teams in Districts qualified for Regionals, and Chanute ran away as the best team by scoring 241 points. Frontenac (157 points), Independence (153.5), and Columbus (124) rounded out the top four.
“It’s a good day. We’re upset we lost a few, but this is new territory for us with the qualifying system, so I guess we’re just happy to advance and see what happens next week,” CHS head coach Andy Albright said. “Overall, I think we could have wrestled better. We looked a little bit rusty, but it’s been two weeks since we wrestled, so I’m thinking we are going to look better at Regionals next week. We got a lot of rust off of us this week, so I’m excited for that. We just got to keep on pushing and getting better for each week. Overall, it’s a great day to wrestle. We got a lot of improvement to do.”
Still, several of Chanute’s wrestlers placed high in their respective weight classes.
Junior Dylan DeMeritt (106 pounds) placed second and scored 16 points in the tourney after falling short in the first-place match to the No. 5 wrestler, Independence’s Braden Brimm. Brimm pinned DeMeritt in 49 seconds following a snap move that transitioned into a single-leg takedown. Leading up to the match, DeMeritt had a bye in the quarterfinal and won by a 5-0 decision over Labette County’s Kyler Irwin. DeMeritt finished the meet with a season 12-11 record.
Junior Kolton Misener (113) placed first and scored 26 points after winning a 14-3 major decision over Saxton Renfro (17-4). Misener used his quickness to gain control of Renfro’s back on the mat. On many occasions, Misener, the No. 1 wrestler in his class, used his swiftness to counter and control Renfro face-down on the mat. Leading up to the match, Misener had a bye in the quarterfinal and pinned Frontenac’s Bergen Souder in 27 seconds in the semifinal. These three wins meant Misener remains unblemished with a 24-0 record on the year.
State champion and No. 1 wrestler senior Trent Clements (120) also finished first with 26 points after pinning Independence’s Kohen Wright (13-3) at 47 seconds. Clements utilized his nimbleness to pin Wright’s head and leg together in an awkward position, which secured an easy win. Before that match, Clements pinned Coffeyville’s Joe Franks at 1:06 in the quarterfinal, and also pinned Parsons’ Christopher Smith at 49 seconds. An undefeated day equaled an undefeated year thus far for Clements, a 25-0 record.
Sophomore No. 5 wrestler Trey Dillow (126) cemented a first-place finish after winning an 8-0 major decision over Independence’s Cooper Anderson (17-5). Controlling Anderson on his backside on the mat, Dillow kept scoring points because the foe wasn’t able to escape. Before that, Dillow received a bye in the quarterfinal and pinned Coffeyvillle’s Jesse Hall in the semifinal. His victories in the Districts improved his record to 21-3.
Junior Kedric Emling (132) kept the first-place streak alive with a top finish of his own with a win by fall over Girard’s Bryer Glaser (14-3). In that match, Glaser had control early, hooking Emling’s arm. But from the top position, Emling was able to force the opponent to his back for a pin. Earlier, Emling pinned Indy’s Jude Stafford at 3:15 in the quarterfinal and outwrestled Frontenac’s Peyton Wilderman in a 10-8 sudden victory in the semifinal. Emling’s season record now sits at 20-5.
No. 5 wrestler senior Colton Seely (138) was also first place, scoring 22 points after winning a 3-0 decision over Labette County’s Evan Flatt (14-5). Flatt tried a single-leg takedown, but Seely was able to avoid that before engaging a single-leg takedown himself. Seely went on to slam the opponent to his stomach to gain control, sealing the deal for the eventual decision. Before that match, Seely had a bye in the quarterfinal and won by fall over Independence’s Josh Lawrie at 1:32 in the semifinal. Seely is now at a 17-5 record for the year.
Sophomore and No. 3 wrestler Ty Leedy took second place, scoring 16 points following a loss to Frontenac’s Dawson Lapping (26-4), the No. 2 wrestler, who won with a 3-1 sudden victory. Leedy couldn’t avoid a second single-leg takedown attempt, which led to Lapping’s control and eventual win. In the quarterfinal, Leedy had a bye and won an 11-4 decision over Columbus’ Trenton Smith in the semi. Leedy ended the day at 21-3 on the season.
Junior Quentin Harris ended in fifth place with seven points after pinning Girard’s Joel Jubber (4-4) at 2:42. In the quarterfinal, he fell short to Coffeyville’s Jacobi Sharpe, who won by fall in 1:33, had a bye in the consolation round and lost to Independence’s James Blex in a 6-2 decision. Harris on the year has a record of 5-14.
Junior Ty Galemore placed third and scored 12 points with a 4-2 victory by decision over Girard’s Jarrett Buckle (8-9) in the third-place match. From the bottom position, Buckle was able to get a hold of Galemore’s leg. But Galemore escaped before winning the match. In the quarterfinal, he received a bye, lost to Columbus’ Sylas Stone in a 13-0 major decision in the semifinal, and pinned Coffeyville’s Amanie Luten at 34 seconds in the consolation semifinal. Galemore’s record is now 13-12.
Junior Jacob Brinkman (170) finished in sixth place with six points after going down to Labette County’s Cody Hambleton (9-10) with a pin at 1:27. Before that match, Brinkman fell to Indy’s Gunar Allen in the quarterfinal, won by fall over Parsons’ Traeton Ginder in the consolation round 1, and fell short to Girard’s Gabe Shireman after a pin at 47 seconds. Brinkman left Indy with a 9-10 record.
Senior State champion No. 1 wrestler Brayden Dillow (182) placed second and scored 20 points. He did not participate in the first-place match due to injury. Prior to that, Dillow won by fall in 11 seconds against Parsons’ Cade Brown and pinned Columbus’ Gunnar Laurance at 1:01. Dillow left the meet with a 22-3 record.
“I have to say I have a new perspective. Since my little accident, I’ve been able to get out of my habits,” Dillow said. “I’ve been able to try different things and find new setups that I think are going to fit my style better. Those two matches helped me see that I could do those. It’s a little frustrating because you have to keep that mentality of sticking to the postseason. I’m always thinking about that. It kind of shows who’s tougher I think. As the weeks go on, that’s a month of the postseason. It’s going to be very long. But I think you’ll honestly see how tough some of our guys are. I’m confident in what we’re doing. As a team, we look good. It’s just a matter of getting the job done.”
Sophomore Bryan Jackett (195) finished in fourth place with 10 points after losing a third-place match to Columbus’ Osmosis Jones (16-9) in a 5-2 decision. Jones fully picked up Jackett and slammed him to the ground for two points. Further in the match, Jackett tried to use his weight on Jones, who escaped for a point before getting the win. Earlier, Jackett had a bye in the quarterfinal, beat Labette County’s Mitchell House in a 6-5 ultimate tiebreaker, and won by fall at 2:20 over Girard’s Seth Ferguson in the consolation semifinals. Jackett now has a record of 9-12.
Junior No. 6 wrestler Tuker Davis had a first-place finish and 22 points thanks to winning a 4-3 decision over Labette County’s Chandler Moore (7-8). Davis used a counter early before eventually using his heavy hips for control of Moore. From the top position, Davis was just too stout. The junior utilized a circle move for control of Moore’s back for the win. In the quarterfinal, he had a bye and won by fall at 4:52 over Girard’s Arrick Williams in the semifinal. Davis ended with a 20-4 record.
Junior Nathan Cunningham had a third-place finish and 14 points thanks to winning by fall at 1:45 against Parsons’ Aaron Gharmalkar (8-7). From the top position, Cunningham facilitated a circle move for control of Gharmalkar’s back. He had a bye in the quarterfinal, lost to Coffeyville’s Brady White following a 2-1 tiebreaker, and pinned Girard’s Cody Burns at 2:07 in the consolation semis.
“I felt like we were aggressive for most of the matches, but it seemed like we kind of laid off at the end. I feel like we need to pick it up and keep wrestling hard all six minutes and trust our skills,” Albright said. “We wrestled a little bit tight. Hopefully, at Regionals we won’t wrestle as tight.”
Regionals will only be eight-man brackets. The top four teams at Regionals will qualify for Sub-State.
Basically, Sub-State will take care of the first round of the State tournament. Again, the top four at Sub-State will qualify for the State tournament.
Those who placed first will take on the fourth seeds from District 7, while those who finished second will face the third seeds from the same district at Regionals this Friday at 3 pm in Burlington.
