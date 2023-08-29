MOUND CITY — The St. Paul Indians opened the 2023 volleyball season on Saturday with a tournament hosted by Jayhawk-Linn. The Indians went just 1-4 on the day, their lone win coming against Oswego.
St. Paul opened the day with a tight loss to Uniontown via a 2-1 (18-25, 25-22, 22-25) score.
The next match marked their lone win against Oswego, a 2-1 (25-20, 25-27, 25-19) triumph.
St. Paul rounded out the day with three straight 2-0 losses against Jayhawk-Linn (25-21, 25-10), Colony-Crest (25-23, 25-20) and Yates Center (25-14, 25-21).
Jayden Finley led St. Paul’s attack with 23 kills on the day, followed closely by Jorja Harris with 21. Katy Burke provided a team-high seven kills and Ava Dent assisted on 44 attacks.
Up Next
St. Paul (1-4) is back in action on Thursday, heading to Galena for a triangular with Northeast.
Box Scores
