MOUND CITY — The St. Paul Indians opened the 2023 volleyball season on Saturday with a tournament hosted by Jayhawk-Linn. The Indians went just 1-4 on the day, their lone win coming against Oswego.

St. Paul opened the day with a tight loss to Uniontown via a 2-1 (18-25, 25-22, 22-25) score.

