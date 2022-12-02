ERIE — A double-double effort from Erie junior forward Alex Pasquarelli was not enough to keep pace with the Southeast Lancers, as Erie took a 40-32 loss to open the girls basketball season.
The home opener for the 2022-23 season saw the Red Devils pressed from nearly start to finish. That allowed the Lancers to jump ahead to 12-8 at the first quarter break and 20-15 by intermission.
“The first half, we never settled down. We know ball handling is our weakness right now, so we’re still trying to find that main ball handler,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said. “The big girls kept throwing the ball off the backboard, but that’s just the first game jitters. Hopefully we can learn from that, settle down and do better next time.”
The Red Devils did see a slight resurgence after the half, taking off on a 9-2 run to grab a 24-22 lead. A much more aggressive look from the Erie defense forced multiple turnovers and found the open shot inside more frequently.
“Just slow down was the biggest thing (I told them),” Daniels said of her halftime speech. “We were just throwing the ball ahead and hoping someone was there. We did better when we first came out in the third quarter, but we just don’t do well when someone plays us man-to-man and is in our face the whole time.”
Southeast’s pressure led to a total of 30 Erie turnovers. A number of those were not Southeast steals but instead mishandling of the rock by the Erie offense.
“Passing the ball instead of dribbling (will be a focus). We dribbled way too much tonight,” Daniels said. “And the other players have to get open to receive the pass.”
Pasquarelli’s 13 points and 11 rebounds were not quite enough to lead her team to victory. Sophomore forward Jacksen Powell nearly went for a double-double of her own, adding eight points and eight rebounds.
Senior point guard Mia Pemberton was the journeywoman of the night, posting four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior guard Kinzie Cleaver dropped in three points to go with four rebounds and an assist, and senior guard Skyller Hopper rounded out the starting five with two points, two steals and two rebounds.
Freshman guard Kaeleigh Daniels showed off her handles on a jumper from the elbow to nab her two points, the only scoring off the bench.
The Red Devils finished the night shooting 35.1% from the field, taking just three unsuccessful attempts from beyond the arc.
Southeast was led by a 19-point performance from sophomore Bella Tavernaro.
Up Next
The Red Devils (0-1) are now set to take on the early season tournament week in Humboldt this week. Erie’s first matchup is slated for Tuesday against the Crest Lancers. Crest comes off a 38-22 loss to Southern Coffey County on Thursday.
Box Score
Southeast 12 8 8 12 — 40
Erie 8 7 9 8 — 32
Scoring: Alex Pasquarelli 13, Jacksen Powell 8, Mia Pemberton 4, Kinzie Cleaver 3, Skyller Hopper 2, Kaeleigh Daniels 2
