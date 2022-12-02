Erie WBB vs Southeast 12.2.22 - Alex Pasquarelli

Erie junior forward Alex Pasquarelli (10) looks for daylight between two defenders from Southeast. Pasquarelli posted a double-double in the Red Devils' 40-32 loss to the Lancers Friday evening.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ERIE — A double-double effort from Erie junior forward Alex Pasquarelli was not enough to keep pace with the Southeast Lancers, as Erie took a 40-32 loss to open the girls basketball season.

The home opener for the 2022-23 season saw the Red Devils pressed from nearly start to finish. That allowed the Lancers to jump ahead to 12-8 at the first quarter break and 20-15 by intermission.

