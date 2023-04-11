PAOLA — The Chanute Blue Comets used a pair of last-inning efforts to sweep the Paola Panthers in a double header on Friday. Chanute took the early game by an 8-4 score in nine innings, before winning 10-8 in the second matchup.
“We are finally starting to come together as a team,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said. “Our defense and offense were both working together, and hitting was way better throughout the lineup.”
After Paola tied things up in the bottom of the seventh, senior catcher Grace Thompson hit a three-RBI single to give Chanute the lead in game one. Thompson finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs in the game.
Junior shortstop Kadynce Axelson finished 3-for-5, while senior RHP Kamri Naff, sophomore center fielder Reece Norris and freshman left fielder Josie Henson each recorded a pair of hits.
Naff picked up her third pitching win of the season, allowing just a single earned run while striking out 11 in nine innings pitched.
“Kamri pitched a great first game and our relief pitchers came in and gave us great innings in the second game as well,” Jackett said.
The Blue Comets posted four two-run innings en route to victory in the second game, the go-ahead runs coming in the top of the seventh. Senior second baseman Preston Keating and junior third baseman Marlee Miller each drove in a run during the final inning.
Junior Jaye Smith and sophomore Avery Dean each tossed a pair of innings in game two, before Naff (4-3) pitched the final two innings to secure the win.
Freshman right fielder Kiley Dillow went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in game two. Thompson and Henson each had multi-hit games, while Henson and Miller each drove in two RBIs.
Up Next
Chanute (5-3) hosted Fort Scott yesterday, and is set to take on the Labette County Grizzlies (2-3) in Altamont on Thursday.
Game 1
Chanute: 003 100 004 - 8 13 3
Paola: 200 000 200 - 4 4 4
Notes: Kadynce Axelson 3 H, 2 R; Josie Henson 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Kamri Naff 2 H; Grace Thompson 2 H, 1 R, 5 RBI; Jaye Smith 1 H, 1 RBI; Marlee Miller 1 H; Reece Norris 2 H, 1 RBI; Avery Dean 2 R; Kamri Naff W (3-3) 9.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 11 K, 4 BB
Game 2
Chanute: 201 212 2 - 10 10 7
Paola: 310 031 0 - 8 4 5
Notes: Kadynce Axelson 2 R, 1 SB; Josie Henson 2 H, 2 RBI; Kamri Naff 1 H, 2 R; Grace Thompson 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Jaye Smith 1 R; Marlee Miller 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kiley Dillow 3 H, 1 R, 3 RBI; Jaye Smith 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 K, 3 BB; Avery Dean 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Kamri Naff W (4-3) 2.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 K, 1 BB
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.