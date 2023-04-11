Chanute SOFT vs Parsons 4.4.23 - Grace Thompson

Chanute senior catcher Grace Thompson (17) tosses the ball back to the pitcher against Parsons on April 4.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

PAOLA — The Chanute Blue Comets used a pair of last-inning efforts to sweep the Paola Panthers in a double header on Friday. Chanute took the early game by an 8-4 score in nine innings, before winning 10-8 in the second matchup.

“​​We are finally starting to come together as a team,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said. “Our defense and offense were both working together, and hitting was way better throughout the lineup.”

