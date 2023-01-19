View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
The first day of the 51st Annual Ralph Miller Classic was capped off by a physical, chippy matchup between the host team and No. 2 Bishop Miege. Despite Chanute’s best efforts, the Blue Comets were bested by the Stags, 73-51.
“There's a lot of positives to take out of the game. I think you could argue we played about 16 minutes (right there with them),” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. We played hard and battled… and I thought our guys did a pretty good job.”
The Blue Comets did manage to stick close for a while in the first half. Bishop Miege came out firing to a 23-12 score after a period, but Chanute fought back to a 23-20 score early on in the second quarter.
The Stags were too much to handle, as that would be the last time Chanute was within 10 points.
“I thought when we were in the half court defending, we did a good job with some of their stuff,” Crabtree said. “If we could have found a way to limit our turnovers a little bit, we would have been able to keep it a little closer at times.”
Chanute coughed up the ball 26 times, while forcing just 15 turnovers out of the Stags, most coming in the second half.
Although Bishop Miege was on fire from the floor — the Stags shot a staggering 63 percent from the floor in the matchup — the officials began to frustrate the home team as well.
Numerous calls on the floor were met with boos and yelling from the Chanute faithful. An early and-one opportunity for the Stags had the officials huddle three separate times because of outcries from the crowd, but eventually went in Bishop Miege’s favor.
“We know that there are calls that we're not going to like every game, but we really just focus on responding the right way and not reacting,” Crabtree said. “Let the crowd get wild, and maybe I’ll be trying to fight for the guys, but as far as our team goes, we want them to have energy and be into the game.”
Chanute tried to get things going in the second half on the back of 3s from senior Parker Henson and sophomore Jordan Duncan, as well as a number of drawn charges from junior Brax Peter, but the Stags just kept rolling.
Peter finished the night with three drawn charges, three assists and a steal off the bench.
“It's so fun to see a guy like Brax step up. He plays so hard every night, and he's just finding his role,” Crabtree said. “He stepped up and really just jolted some of the runs that we were able to go on, which was huge.”
Duncan ended the night with a team-high 15 points, having gone 5-of-9 from 3-point land.
Junior Kaiden Seamster was flying around the court, racking up 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block. Junior Lars Koester had nine points to go with two assists and a drawn charge, while Henson knocked down a pair of triples.
Sophomore Elliot Stephenson had four points and four rebounds, and senior Rawley Chard, junior Cohwen Wheeler and freshman Kris Harding picked up their first varsity points.
“I think when we can be disciplined and move the basketball, we're really good,” Crabtree said. When we're able to do that, we're tough to guard in what we're running because we’ve got guys that can knock it down from the perimeter, and just different guys with different strengths. And when we move the ball, we're able to utilize all those in the right ways.”
Other Matchups
The opening round of the classic started off with the Andover Central Jaguars notching the Carthage Tigers, 57-43. The Emporia Spartans followed that up with a 57-23 trouncing of the Coffeyville Golden Tornado, before the Parkview Vikings took down the Campus Colts.
Up Next
Chanute (5-3) is back in action tonight against the Campus Colts (3-6), who suffered a loss to Parkview, Mo. before the Blue Comets took the court Thursday.
“We're going to try to get a game plan together as quickly as we can,” Crabtree said. “We’ve got a little shoot around tomorrow. We'll talk about what they're doing and just come out and try to execute.”
Box Score
Bishop Miege: 23 13 14 23 — 73
Chanute: 12 10 11 18 — 51
Scoring
Bishop Miege: Mac Armstrong 24, Aidan Wing 19, Amarion Johnson 10, Jason Rodriguez 9, P.J. McCallop 7, Naeem Coppage 2, Blayne Marshall 2
Chanute: Jordan Duncan 15, Kaiden Seamster 13, Lars Koester 9, Parker Henson 6, Elliot Stephenson 4, Cohwen Wheeler 2, Rawley Chard 1, Kris Harding 1
