Chanute MBB vs Bishop Miege (Ralph Miller Classic) 1.19.23 - Kaiden Seamster

Chanute junior Kaiden Seamster (5) goes up and under a Bishop Miege defender for a bucket during Thursday's opening round action of the 51st Annual Ralph Miller Classic.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The first day of the 51st Annual Ralph Miller Classic was capped off by a physical, chippy matchup between the host team and No. 2 Bishop Miege. Despite Chanute’s best efforts, the Blue Comets were bested by the Stags, 73-51.

Chanute MBB vs Bishop Miege (Ralph Miller Classic) 1.19.23 - Jordan Duncan

Chanute sophomore Jordan Duncan (20) puts up a 3 over a Bishop Miege defender during Thursday's opening round action of the 51st Annual Ralph Miller Classic.
Chanute MBB vs Bishop Miege (Ralph Miller Classic) 1.19.23 - Lars Koester

Chanute junior Lars Koester (3) drives the baseline with a Bishop Miege defender in tow during Thursday's opening round action of the 51st Annual Ralph Miller Classic.

