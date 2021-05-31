Chard captures trio of golds
MATT RESNICK
WICHITA — The Chanute Blue Comet boys and girls track and field teams capped off their seasons on a high note at Friday’s Class 4A State Track and Field meet in Wichita. The Blue Comet boys notched a fourth-place finish at the 32-school event, while the Chanute girls squad did not field a team score.
The results were accentuated by a pair of relay golds for the Blue Comet boys, as well as sophomore Rawley Chard’s superb individual performance.
“Overall, they performed great,” said first-year CHS head coach Matt Kmiec. “Their efforts and attitudes were amazing, and they did a great job.”
Chard bolted to victory in the 200-meter dash, with El Dorado product Tylen Ashihi trailing Chard by more than a half-second in the runner-up spot. Chard also placed second in the 400-meter dash, as Ashihi won in a photo finish. Additionally, Chard was a member of Chanute’s 4x100m and 4x400m gold medal-winning relay teams.
“Rawley was lights out Friday, just like he has been all year,” Kmiec said. “He is such a fun kid to coach and be around. His goal was four golds, which would have been quite an achievement. But three golds and a silver is truly impressive. I’m sure he will set the bar higher next year and work hard to achieve his goals.”
Composed of junior Quentin Harris and the sophomore trio of Eric Erbe, Chard and Dagen Dean, the Blue Comet 4x100m relay team sprinted to gold with a time of 43.20. Louisburg placed second (43.52) and Buhler third (43.76).
Lacing them up for the 4x400m relay, senior William Guan, junior Bryce Bingham, Chard and Erbe captured gold (3:27.92). Clearwater (3:28.15) and Louisburg (3:29.13) rounded out the top three.
“It is exciting to think about this boys state team returning (nearly) everyone,” Kmiec said. “The goal will be to make it on the podium next year as a team. We were three and a half points shy this year.”
All underclassmen, Chanute junior Kolten LaCrone collected a fourth-place finish in the discus, Bingham sped to fifth in the 300m hurdles, and Harris clocked a sixth-place finish in the 100m dash.
The Blue Comet girls fielded three relay teams, but were unable to medal. The 4x100m relay team placed ninth, the 4x800m relay team took 13th, and the 4x400m relay team placed 16th. CHS junior Madison Hughes placed ninth in the 100m dash prelims, but needed an eighth or better finish in order to qualify for the finals. Hughes also needed a top eight in the 200m dash, but slotted into 14th place in the prelims.
Rounding out individual competition for the Blue Comet girls, senior Meredith Hicks placed 12th in the discus, while senior Brandi Schoenhofer did not record a final score in the high jump.
“The girls team will lose lots of senior point-scorers,” Kmiec said. “But all the legs on the three state relay teams will be back, and so we will look to build on that. Another league title is a goal, as well as bringing home some state medals.”
Kmiec said he was blessed to have so many top-notch performers in his first season at Chanute.
“Going into the season, all of the coaches knew we had a hard-working, talented group,” he said. “I want to thank our seniors for their leadership and overall contribution to the program. They did a great job and will be missed. I also want to highlight the amazing job the other coaches have done all year in preparing the kids every week — and thank the community for rallying around this team, and showing them so much love and support. It was incredible.”
CHS results
— Boys —
• 4x100m relay, first place (43.20), Quentin Harris, Eric Erbe, Rawley Chard, Dagen Dean.
• 4x400m relay, first place (3.27:92), William Guan, Bryce Bingham, Chard, Erbe
• Rawley Chard, 200m dash, first place (22.24); 400m dash, second place (49.64)
• Bryce Bingham, 300m hurdles, fifth place (41.02)
• Kolten LaCrone, discus, fourth place (142’ 1”)
• Quentin Harris, sixth place, 100m dash (11.28)
• Eric Erbe, 200m dash, 11th place prelims (23.20)
• William Guan, 400m dash, 11th place (52.45)
• Dagen Dean, 200m dash, 12th place prelims (23.27)
— Girls —
• 4x100m relay, ninth place (51.55), Camrie Ranabarger, Madison Hughes, Abigail Stephenson, Kynleigh Chard
• 4x800m relay, 13th place (11:03.84), Reese Clements, Bella Becannon, Stephenson, Evelyn Fewins
• 4x400m relay, 16th place (4:33.51), Hughes, Chard, Stephenson, Zoie Speaks.
• Madison Hughes, 100m dash, ninth place in prelims (12.83), 200m dash, 14th place in prelims (27.18)
• Meredith Hicks, discus, 12th place (101’02”)
• Brandi Schoenhofer, high jump, 4’10” prelim, did not record height in finals
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.