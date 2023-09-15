Chanute BSOC vs Parson - Sept 14, 2023 - Lawrence Chaney

Chanute freshman Lawrence Chaney (6) jukes a defender during a home matchup with Parsons on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Thanks to controlling the ball for nearly the entire matchup, the Chanute Blue Comets managed a 3-0 defeat of the Parsons Vikings in boys soccer action here Thursday.

Chanute BSOC vs Parson - Sept 14, 2023 - Eli Uhner

Chanute junior Eli Uhner (10) bumps in a goal on a free kick from senior Carter Fosha (13) during a home matchup with Parsons on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Chanute BSOC vs Parson - Sept 14, 2023 - Carter Fosha

Chanute senior Carter Fosha (13) gets airborne during a home matchup with Parsons on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

