Thanks to controlling the ball for nearly the entire matchup, the Chanute Blue Comets managed a 3-0 defeat of the Parsons Vikings in boys soccer action here Thursday.
“We took care of business,” Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox said. “It was especially fantastic looking, but it wasn’t bad looking. I know this team’s head is in the right place, because of games like tonight. It was just a really good, all-around effort. Everyone who played was really solid. Nobody played poorly either.”
Chanute, like in the last few matchups, pressured early and found a number of chances to score. But also like in the last few matches, the Blue Comets came up empty. Parsons’ defense was holding solid and catching the runs by most of Chanute’s strikers.
“The fact that we had those chances is good, because in the past we haven’t. The build up was really good,” Wilcox said. “We just have to be a little smarter on playing the right balls to the right personnel.”
The final run of the half ended in a penalty as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Senior Carter Fosha played a free kick past the Parsons goalie to junior Eli Uhner, who chest-bumped the ball in for a goal.
The second half looked much more cohesive than the first, which looked even more cohesive than any of the five previous matches.
“That’s starting to come together a little more, where we weren’t as much early (in the season). I think Ottawa really slapped some sense into us,” Wilcox said.
In the 47th minute, Fosha sent another ball to center goal, this time from the corner. Senior Mike Stanley poked the ball out of the air with his left foot, sending it right side past the goalie.
“Gorgeous goal, that’s the stuff we can take away as positives,” Wilcox said. “When we play right and we play the way we should, it’s gorgeous. It’s nice seeing it go from my mind, to the practice field, to execution.”
Wilcox said it has been a pleasure to see the development of Stanley over the years, and even more so over the course of this season.
“Seeing Mike Stanley get a goal was great. He’s really picked up his game in the last week,” Wilcox said.
Freshman Lawrence Chaney also had a great game. His impact was felt in the midfield, where he was seen stealing possessions and giving great chances to the Chanute strikers near the goal.
“He played great. Part of Chaney’s growth is going to be recognizing his space on the field and how he interacts with the rest of the team. When he spreads out, that opens up his attack,” Wilcox said.
Seniors Brayden Gough and Mitchell Habiger led the Chanute back line to a quiet but successful night, leading to senior goalkeeper Kolby Baker to a straightforward shutout.
Up Next
Chanute (3-3) now heads to Parsons (0-3) on Monday, Sept. 18 for a rematch. Matches are set to start at 4:30 p.m.
“We have a lot to build on. We see them on Monday, and I think it will be a lot harder at their place. They have a smaller field so we can’t utilize our space as much. We’ll just have to be sharp.”
Scoring
40’ - CHAN: Eli Uhner from Carter Fosha (1-0)
47’ - CHAN: Mike Stanley from Carter Fosha (2-0)
53’ - CHAN: Carter Fosha from Mike Wright (3-0)
