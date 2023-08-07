F.C.A. - Casey Marcellus 1

Kansas City Chiefs chaplain Marcellus Casey stands at the center of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Casey brings over 17 years of sports ministry experience to this month’s F.C.A. event as the keynote speaker.

Later this month, the Chanute Community Sports Complex will see a combination of athletics and faith as it once again hosts the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (F.C.A.) Fields of Faith event.

Set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m., the free event will feature live music from Presence Worship and a message from Kansas City Chiefs chaplain, Marcellus Casey.

