Kansas City Chiefs chaplain Marcellus Casey stands at the center of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Casey brings over 17 years of sports ministry experience to this month’s F.C.A. event as the keynote speaker.
Later this month, the Chanute Community Sports Complex will see a combination of athletics and faith as it once again hosts the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (F.C.A.) Fields of Faith event.
Set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m., the free event will feature live music from Presence Worship and a message from Kansas City Chiefs chaplain, Marcellus Casey.
Growing up with a father who pastored an inner-city church and who worked as a chaplain to Olympic and professional athletes gave Casey an inside look into sports ministry life. Having a mother who is a lifetime educator also gave him a picture of what it means to slow down and care for others.
Casey now has over 17 years of experience in sports ministry. After playing football and serving as a sports chaplain at Northwest Missouri State University, he then served as the chaplain for the University of Illinois football and basketball teams through the F.C.A. This led him to Kansas City to serve as F.C.A.’s Director for the states of Kansas and Missouri.
Casey is now entering his 6th season as the chaplain for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Food will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on the football field.
The event is sponsored by Chanute F.C.A. and #TheCarlieChallenge. Those with questions can contact Amy Almond ata.almond@sbcglobal.netor (620) 433-2010.
