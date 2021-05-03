ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County won the Highland series 3-1 after sweeping Saturday’s games versus the Scotties at Hudson Field.
In Game 1, the Panthers won 7-2 thanks to a terrific pitching performance from NCCC starting pitcher Owen Chaffin (4-5) who struck out one, walked three, and allowing just one earned run and four hits in a complete 7-inning game. Chaffin pitched four straight scoreless innings from the third to the sixth inning, and five overall.
The freshman pitcher, who generally throws a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup, closed the game in the seventh after forcing Highland into two groundouts and a fly-out, though Highland’s Avery Miller hit a solo shot in that last inning. Chaffin’s slider resulted in numerous pop-outs, the curveball caused a lot of weak contact or non-swings for the Highland lineup, and the fastball and changeup were also working well for the most part.
“I was able to bounce back. The first couple of innings were pretty rough,” Chaffin said. “But for the most part, being able to get back in the zone, make a couple of mechanical changes on the mound, kind of really helped me get back in the zone, and allow myself to throw low and keep the ball in the park, to be honest.”
The Panther’s offense had Chaffin’s back with nine hits to Highland’s four. Third baseman Luke Burk, catcher Ivan Witt, and first baseman Mason Lundgrin all went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Witt and Lundgrin had doubles and Burk lifted a home run. Shortstop Daegan Brady was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI, and left fielder Khalil Thrasher hit 1 for 4.
NCCC’s best inning for runs was the bottom of the first when the Panthers scored three runs on three hits. Brady at the top of the lineup immediately belted an opposite-field home run. Designated hitter Drew Miller then walked in Thrasher, who singled earlier, and Lundgrin scored on a wild pitch.
In the top of the second, Highland scored on a wild pitch. But Chaffin painted the corner and struck out Miller to end the inning.
With the score at 3-1 in the bottom of the second, Lundgrin hit an RBI double, scoring left fielder Andrew Brautman. Witt also RBI doubled, scoring Lundgrin, and upping the score to 5-1.
Other runs scored were thanks to Brady hitting an RBI single and bringing home Burk in the third, and Burk belting a solo home run to center.
Injury
Brady, who leads the team with 17 doubles and 72 runs scored and is second on the team with 69 hits and a .401 average, scorched a single and brought home Burk in the third. But while on base, he slid into second and rolled his ankle, and was helped off the field. NCCC head coach Steve Murry said it looked to be a high ankle sprain, so it is likely he will rest until the playoffs, which begins on May 14.
“The biggest concern for me is Daegan getting hurt. We got to get him healthy because he’s one of the main cogs on our team. I think everybody knows that,” Murry said. “But I thought we hit it well enough to win. I thought we pitched it well enough to win and defended well enough to win. And when you do all three things well enough to win, you usually win. So, that’s a good win for us. Now I’d like to make sure we carry on and get that kind of stuff ironed out. But we have been playing better here of late. We’re getting there. It’s almost playoff time. This is our last conference weekend. Everybody else has one more. I was happy with what we did.”
R H E
HIGHLAND: 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - 2 4 0
NEOSHO: 3 2 1 0 1 0 X - 7 9 2
Game 2
The Panthers put up 20 or more runs for the fifth time this season in Game 2, upending Highland 21-8.
Brautman was 4 for 5 with a two-run homer, his 13th, and four RBI; Lundgrin hit 3 for 4 with a two-run home run, his ninth, and three RBI; Thrasher was 1 for 4 with three RBI; designated hitter Mack Clark registered a 2-for-4 day with a grand slam and a two-run home run (fifth) and seven RBI; and shortstop Jordon Helm was 1 for 2 with two RBI. Burk recorded his fifth double of the year in the game.
Starting pitcher Drake LaRoche (4-4) struck out two, walked one, and allowed four earned runs and nine hits in 7 innings.
LaRoche pitched scoreless innings in the second, fourth and sixth innings. The Neosho offense unleashed the fury in the sixth.
Overall, the Panthers put up 13 runs on six hits. With the bases loaded and two outs, Clark walked for the inning’s first run. Highland pitcher Luke Wilson was replaced by Austin Gottula, but it didn’t matter as Brautman had an RBI single, Thrasher hit a two-run single, Lundgrin hit a two-run homer, and Clark belted a grand salami, which capped a 13-run inning for the Panthers.
Overall, NCCC hit 14 times to Highland’s nine.
NCCC (24-25) played Metropolitan Community College (11-22) on Monday. That story will be published later this week.
R H E
HIGH: 4 0 1 0 2 0 1 - 8 9 3
NCCC: 1 3 1 2 13 1 X - 21 14 2
