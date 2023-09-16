Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
ERIE — The Erie Red Devils were unable to overcome an early deficit and gave up a 26-14 loss to the Fredonia Yellowjackets here Friday.
Fredonia punched in three touchdowns from the one yard line in the first half to lead 20-0 at half. The Red Devils managed just 51 yards of offense in the first 22 minutes of the game, and turned the ball over three times in the half.
After the intermission, however, the home team looked like a brand new unit. Erie stole a possession by recovering a fumble on defense, then marched down the field and capped off the drive by punching in a score on a six-yard rush by senior fullback Bryce DeMeritt.
“Coming out focused and relaxed (was the difference in the second half),” Erie interim head coach David Pitts said. “We told the guys; ‘When you go home at night, momma’s still gonna love you, daddy’s still gonna love you. Just go out there and play, don’t worry about making mistakes.’ They came out in the second half and started flying around a bit.”
One of the biggest adjustments was in the trenches. Pitts turned to his players to make impactful changes at the line.
“I thought the offensive line came out in the second half and played much better,” he said. “The kids had some really good input on what they were doing up front, and what they thought would help us — and they were right. I commend the offensive line.”
Things took a turn when DeMeritt went down with an apparent leg injury. It couldn’t have come at worse time, as he had racked up a quick 18 yards on three carries on just the previous drive.
“I consider Bryce our main leader, and I was afraid that the wind would come out of our sails. But I didn’t see that, I saw them rally. I was very pleased with that,” Pitts said. “And I think Bryce will be alright… we’re praying for him anyway.”
Senior lineman Daniel Choi ended Fredonia’s next drive with a crucial fourth down sack, which set the stage for an eventual one-yard rushing touchdown by junior quarterback Seth Welch. Choi had a four-tackle night and Welch finished with 16 yards rushing.
Also getting hot in the second half was junior wide receiver Aiden Wilson. After not touching the ball in the first half, Wilson racked up 20 yards on five double handoff counters and 24 yards on two receptions.
“We were just taking what they were giving us,” Pitts said. “They weren’t covering him, they were leaving him wide open so we were able to get the ball in his hands a little bit. On that counter underneath, if he leaves his head up and keeps running he might score.”
Senior running back Landen Kmiec was a solid presence on the ground all night. He finished with 67 yards on 15 carries. His work was two-sided, as he tallied a team-high 11 tackles from the linebacker position.
“He’s one of our top backs, obviously. Having him play confidently is huge for us,” Pitts said.
Wilson was all over the field with Kmiec on defense, picking up seven tackles of his own. Welch had five tackles, DeMeritt and sophomore lineman Grant Reissig each had four tackles and junior linebacker Jaden Daniels recorded three.
Daniels also contributed heavy in the pass game, where he hauled in two receptions for a team-high 39 yards. Senior wide receiver Ethan Dillinger grabbed two for 17 yards and a two-point conversion and Kmiec had one for six yards.
“We’ve only been running this offense for about two weeks, so we’re still learning,” Pitts said.
Up Next
The Red Devils (1-2) will have a road matchup with the Northeast Vikings (0-3) on Friday, Sept. 22 to get back to .500. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re just gonna have to come out and play four hard quarters, and we’ll be just fine,” Pitt said.
Scoring
1Q (5:19) FRED - B. O’Leary 1-yard rush (K. Unruh rush) 0-8
2Q (1:25) FRED - K. Unruh 1-yard rush (2-pt no good) 0-14
2Q (11:47) FRED - K. Farr 1-yard pass from K. Unruh (2-pt no good) 0-20
3Q (8:13) ERIE - B. DeMeritt 6-yard rush (2-pt no good) 6-20
4Q (3:27) ERIE - S. Welch 1-yard rush (E. Dillinger pass from S. Welch) 14-20
4Q (6:59) FRED - K. Unruh 11-yard rush (2-pt no good) 14-26
