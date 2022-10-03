Altoona Football @ Wetmore 9.30.22 - Harley Lopeman

Altoona-Midway senior Harley Lopeman (3) heads for the endzone with a 65-yard kickoff return during Friday’s six-man football contest at Wetmore. Unfortunately, Lopeman’s touchdown proved to be the only scoring of the night for the Jets, as Wetmore claimed a 54-6 triumph.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

WETMORE – Not only do the Wetmore Cardinals have seven seniors dotting their 13-man roster, but they have speed and strength as well. The Altoona-Midway Jets found that combination too much to handle as the Cardinals rolled to a 54-6 victory here Friday night.

The 6-Man, District 1 contest was called midway into the third period due to the mercy rule.

