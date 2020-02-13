NCCC placed several student-athletes in the MSSU Lion Invite in Joplin this past weekend.
Caleb Clay ran 6.83 in the 60-meter dash placing third, and ran 22.43 in the 200-meter dash placing second; Shemar Vance had a 7.02 in the 60-meter dash placing 12th and a 23.85 in the 200-meter dash to finish 30th; Gabe Crawford ran a 2:06.71 in the 800-meter run, placing 16th; Joshua Ferrell finished with a 7.22 in the 60-meter dash placing 31st; Joshua Guerra had a 1:23.67 in the 600-yard run to place 15th; Billy Kiprono wound up with a 4:30.36 in mile placing 10th and breaking the 14-year-old school record; Ryan McDougle registered a 7.80 in the 60-meter dash placing 57th, a 24.34 in the 200-meter dash placing 39th and a 54.16 in the 400-meter dash placing 23rd; Nikita Catalano had a 8.35 in the 60-meter dash placing 24th and a 27.45 in the 200-meter dash placing 13th; Kelsey DiMattia left the meet with a 10.39M in weight throw placing 20th and 9.39M in shot put; Mya Green finished with an 8.43 in the 60-meter dash placing 29th and 28.52 in the 200-meter dash placing 28th; Grace Newhouse had a 9.66M in the shot put; and Alyssa Schulte ran a 2:41.15 in the 800-meter run placing 18th.
Panthers track and field geared up for the 5th Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic today and Saturday at noon in Pittsburg.
