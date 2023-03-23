After a winless season a year ago, the Erie High School baseball team hopes to have a turnaround season in 2023.
“Going into last year we had very little varsity experience. This year that won’t be an excuse,” Erie head coach Broc Mattox said. “While we don’t have a senior on the team, we have eight kids with a lot of varsity experience.”
Mattox said the main key to putting up wins in his second season as head coach will revolve around eliminating free base runners.
“That could be cutting down our allowed walks, reducing errors and holding runners better,” he said.
The Red Devils return seven starters, but have several freshmen pressuring for spots already.
Sophomore Eli Montee highlights the returning letterman, having received an honorable mention in last season’s Tri-Valley League honors. Fellow classmate Dylan Kirkpatrick is another player Mattox expects to step up this year.
“We have high hopes for Eli Montee and Dylan Kirkpatrick to step up big,” Mattox said.
Junior Hayden Seibel has kicked the season off with a hot bat during practice, hitting every ball hard thus far.
Junior Devyn Taylor will look to anchor the pitching staff after emerging as the best pitcher last season.
Erie’s infield should look mostly the same as last year, while the outfield could feature up to three freshmen.
Looking to round out the roster will be juniors Daniel Choi, Bryce DeMerritt and Braxton Edwards, sophomores Zaydon Collins and Aiden Wiles and freshmen Reihler Collins, Bryson Gildart, Parker Hughes and Kyler Yackley.
Erie has a tough schedule ahead, with schools like Lebo and Humboldt looking to be a pair of tough opponents off the jump.
“I want us to be competitive in those games,” Mattox said. “If we are, it could be a fun season.”
The Red Devils open the season welcoming the Lebo Wolves for a doubleheader on Monday.
2023 Erie Baseball Schedule
3/27 vs Lebo
3/30 vs Humboldt
4/6 @ Neodesha
4/17 vs Caney Valley
4/20 @ West Elk
4/25 vs Neodesha
4/28 @ Bluestem
5/1 vs Eureka
5/4 vs Fredonia
5/8 @ Cherryvale
5/15-5/18 Regionals
5/25-5/26 State
