Erie BASE 2022 - Daniel Choi and Gavin Reissig

Erie junior Daniel Choi (26) and senior Gavin Reissig (55), pictured here during the 2022 season, return to the Red Devils lineup for the 2023 season.

 Crystal McGowen | Contributed

After a winless season a year ago, the Erie High School baseball team hopes to have a turnaround season in 2023.

“Going into last year we had very little varsity experience. This year that won’t be an excuse,” Erie head coach Broc Mattox said. “While we don’t have a senior on the team, we have eight kids with a lot of varsity experience.”

