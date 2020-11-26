ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County Community College’s softball team has bonded over the last few months at the college and the Ross Lane facility in a unique 2020 fall season.
The team practiced for three months before returning home for the holiday break last Friday. Players are set to return Jan. 4.
Tenth-year NCCC softball coach Kim Alexander said her team has grown close.
“The group showcases a lot of strong personalities,” she said. “The sophomores and freshmen have meshed well and have already formed a great bond together.”
The team includes 11 returning sophomores and 14 freshmen. The freshmen class has a lot of talent, and Alexander is excited to see what they can do in the spring season.
For the sophomores, NCCC has a good mix of players, including Cassidy Paulson (Arvada, Colo.), who does a great job in the circle, but also swings it well. Last year, she was able to pitch a few games, so she knows what the program will expect out of her this time around.
Sophomore Karley Crowe (Carthage, Mo.) played outfield and hit lead-off last year. With her knowledge of the game, speed, and competitiveness, Alexander anticipates Crowe playing well this year.
Sophomores Kirsten Birdwell (Arkansas City) and Mallory Gazaway (Liberal, Mo.) bring a lot of power to the lineup. They do an exceptional job of stepping up and driving in runs.
“From last year to this year, I believe I have gathered more knowledge and experience for the game in general,” Gazaway said. “I have learned the expectations from not only the coaches, but from my team and myself. We work hard together to become the best versions of ourselves offensively and defensively. We have had time to push each other to reach the goals we have set for ourselves. I think we have a lot of talent this year and I’m excited for what that can hold for us.”
Freshman Chelsey Hughes (Pawnee, Okla.) will be coming back from an arm injury, but Alexander noted that she has bought in, performing in the fall season. Alexander said the coaching staff is foreseeing big things from her in the spring, as it is expected that nothing but good things will happen behind the plate this year for her.
Other sophomores have stood out this fall: Alyssa Gillespie (Howard), Jena Stahl (Lamar, Mo.), Amanda Dodds (Andover), Ravin Moore (Kansas City, Mo.), and Shelby Hensley (Tahlequah, Okla.) have all stepped up. Alexander said she is very excited for this team.
“They have done a great job this fall and we cannot wait to see what they contribute in the spring for Neosho softball,” Alexander said. “Offensively, the hitters drive the softball with a lot of power and complement that power with a ton of speed around the bases. Defensively, the Panthers will be deep, as several of them have the ability to play multiple positions. Panther softball has been scrimmaging once a week to ensure that skills and mechanics are translating into in-game competition. The coaching staff has been very happy with the competitiveness that the girls show each and every day on the field.”
Still, it’s easier to go all-out when student-athletes play for each other, and the fall has been a great time for team bonding exercises off the softball field. Some of the activities included making s’mores and playing other games outside of softball.
The Panthers also used the fall to focus on their grades by making the most of the tutoring available on campus.
Scrimmages
The softball team adopted an Athletes Unlimited-style scrimmage, which included different ways to earn points as an individual. Points were given for stats such as stolen bases, strikeouts and base hits, and every earned base was ten points.
NCCC’s coaching staff also added in ways to earn extra points for catchers throwing runners out, strikeouts looking, and executing ESPN-style plays on defense.
Both teams had three coaches who strategized, posted lineups, coached the bases, and made the calls on the defensive side.
“The competition was off the chart and the games were close and gave the coaching staff a lot of high hopes for the spring,” Alexander said. “The best part about seeing the talent level of both classes is that we get them all on the same team, working for the same goal in the spring.”
The winners of the first game were Gazaway and freshman Lauren Fuller of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Winners in the second game were Birdwell, who led her team in points, and freshman Espy Daniels (Arkansas City).
“The softball team has made the most out of no outside scrimmages and have done a great job of getting prepared for the spring season,” Alexander said. “They have stayed strong in the classroom as well, keeping their grades up and taking advantage of all of the academic resources Neosho has to offer.”
Players are preparing to be better than a 4-10 2020 season cut short by COVID-19. When the team returns in early January, they will gear up for their first game of the season Feb. 8 at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
