WICHITA – Two Humboldt High School track and field athletes earned medals at the 2A Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium in Wichita over the weekend.
The top eight finishers took home hardware. Humboldt’s Jada Dangerfield registered eighth in the shot put with a 34-4.75, while Drew Wilhite finished second in the 800m with a 2.00.57, a new a personal record.
“I was proud of our kids and thrilled that Jada and Drew earned a medal,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “Drew was battling some sickness and we were not even sure he would compete. But he gutted out his 800, earned a new PR by 4 seconds, and earned a second-place medal.”
Several other Humboldt athletes placed and participated in the state meet.
Jessica Myers was 12th in the long jump with a 14-9.
In the girls 4x100m, Ella Lassman, Myers, Zoey Wilson and Dangerfield notched 14th with a 54:00 – a season best.
For the 4x400m, Lassman, Myers, Dangerfield and Wilson were 13th at 4:29.4, another season best.
On the boys side, Drake Harrington recorded 15th place in the triple jump with a 37-7.5. Levi McGowen, also in the triple jump, was one place ahead of Harrington at 14th, finishing with a 37-10.
Wilhite had 11th with a 5-8 in the high jump, while Mateo Miller put up 15th place with a 47.48 in the 300m hurdles.
In the boys 4x800m, Harrington, McGowen, Javyn Hess and Sam Neeley placed 15th with a 9:07.66.
Aiden Gean, McGowen, Drew Counsil and Harrington committed a lane violation in the 4x100m and didn’t finish.
McGowen, Counsil, Neeley and Harrington had 13th with a 3:47.47 in the 4x400m.
“Although we would have liked to medal in all events, nearly every individual or relay improved on their rank coming in,” Carlson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.