EMPORIA — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the girls wrestling season in Emporia over the weekend, taking on competition from across the state. Two Blue Comets earned a first place finish in their junior varsity bracket, while another two earned gold on the varsity side.
“We wrestled well. We had some good wins and had some losses to good opponents,” Chanute head coach Nick Nothern said. “Overall, a good performance.”
The fourth-ranked Blue Comets finished runners-up as a team, behind only the Class 6-5A third-ranked squad, the Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds. Chanute finished with the fourth-best winning percentage, going 35-17 on the day.
Coming as no surprise to the coaching staff, freshman Kylie Dillow had a breakout performance as she notched three sub-40 second falls to earn first place at 190 pounds. Her less than two minutes spent on the mat was the best showing across the tournament, boys or girls.
Earning her title at 125 pounds, fourth-ranked senior Reese Clements posted a pair of first period falls en route to the finals match. Clements took on the sixth-ranked wrestler in Class 6-5A, taking a 6-1 win off Topeka-Seaman’s Jenna Best.
Ella and Jeannette Guernsey claimed first place finishes at 100 pounds and 140 pounds on the junior varsity side.
Freshman Jarynn Hockett finished second at 110 pounds, with her only loss coming at the hands of third-ranked Odessa Schmidt of Shawnee Heights.
Seniors Grace Thompson (130 pounds), Brinly Bancroft (155 pounds), Madison Dutro (JV 190 pounds) and Sequoia Keever (235 pounds) earned third place finishes while Yose Garnica (115 pounds), Kadynce Axelson (120 pounds), Willow Vaughn (135 pounds), Marlee Miller (140 pounds) and Erin Maddy (JV 170 pounds) finished fourth in their bracket.
Up Next
The Blue Comets were back on the mat yesterday for a home dual with Washburn Rural.
See the weekend edition of the Tribune for results from Chanute’s dual with Washburn Rural.
Results
Junior Varsity
100 lbs: 1st - Ella Guernsey
135 lbs: 2nd - Gracie Wheeler
140 lbs: 1st - Jeannette Guernsey
170 lbs: 4th - Erin Maddy
190 lbs: 3rd - Madison Dutro
Varsity
110 lbs: 2nd - Jarynn Hockett
115 lbs: 4th - Yose Garnica
120 lbs: 4th - Kadynce Axelson
125 lbs: 1st - Reese Clements
130 lbs: 3rd - Grace Thompson
135 lbs: 4th - Willow Vaughn
140 lbs: 4th - Marlee Miller
155 lbs: 3rd - Brinly Bancroft
190 lbs: 1st - Kylie Dillow
235 lbs: 3rd - Sequoia Keever
Team Scores
Shawnee Heights 137, Chanute 115, Emporia 114, Topeka-Seaman 88, Topeka 62, Oskaloosa 48, McLouth 34, Osage City 30, Douglass 24, Arkansas City 22, West Franklin 17, Chase County 14
