EMPORIA — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the girls wrestling season in Emporia over the weekend, taking on competition from across the state. Two Blue Comets earned a first place finish in their junior varsity bracket, while another two earned gold on the varsity side.

“We wrestled well. We had some good wins and had some losses to good opponents,” Chanute head coach Nick Nothern said. “Overall, a good performance.”

