Winter sports in Chanute have been on their Christmas break and they have returned well-rested and ready to go. With a portion of their season in the books, it’s time to point out the top five most exciting athletes in Chanute.
And winning does matter.
1. Kori Babcock (Chanute Lady Blue Comets basketball)
Babcock is the most exciting athlete in Chanute to date. Her numbers speak for itself — Babcock is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals — and her play throughout the game and down the stretch warrant her as must-see basketball.
Babcock controls the flow of the game, whether it’s off a made basket or after Chanute inhibited the competition from scoring a bucket. Teammates look to her when the basket is needed or the game is on the line to use her crossover en route to the rim, hit a much-needed 3 or to use her handle to make a play for her teammates. This was on full display versus Labette County on Dec. 17 with just under 12 seconds to go, when Babcock crossed over Labette County senior Mackayla Forbes on her way to the rim before laying the basketball up for a bucket, eventually cementing the score at 57-55.
Her overall play has Chanute at 7-2 as of Jan. 23.
“I want to calm down and try to take my time, and look for openings, and when somebody is open and when I’m not open, they get it off, have them get a shot to have everyone inclusive and make sure we get the best shot we possibly can,” Babcock previously said. “It’s pretty exciting at the moment but you have to change it, because you have 10 seconds left and you can’t let them score. So you have to compose yourself and keep them from scoring.”
2. Brayden Dillow (Chanute Blue Comets wrestling)
Brayden Dillow (182 pounds) is the most dominating athlete in Chanute right now. After helping Chanute win over Paola High School 56-16 at Chanute High School on Jan. 22 to move the team to 18-1 on the year — Dillow in his match versus Paola’s Isaiah Taylor won by technical fall 21-6 in 2:00 — Chanute’s king of practice is currently 23-0 and is ranked third in the state in his weight class, according to the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
His display of grit, tenacity and technical skill is second to none and is fun to watch. And head coach Andy Albright sees that in practice every day.
“He lives the right lifestyle 100 percent,” Albright said of his student-athlete. “(He) gets enough sleep, eats healthy food, drills what works for him, enjoys the grind of practice, and embraces competition. It’s not just one thing that makes him tough. It’s a combination of everything. He always is moving.”
3. Garrett Almond (Chanute Blue Comets basketball)
Garrett Almond is the consummate playmaker on the floor as he plays like a pinball in a pinball machine because he is absolutely everywhere on the court. Almond has had 16 or more points three times since Dec. 14, but it’s the way he plays that makes it pretty exciting to watch.
Almond is a good shooter from behind the arc, but he can make midrange baskets and drive all the way to the rim if need-be. To get open, he runs around the court like former Detroit Pistons’ guard Richard Hamilton. He is also a good defender, too, and of course, all of these skills make him a big part of what Chanute does on the court, as the team is 4-5 as of Jan. 23.
Almond had a field day driving to the lane on Jan. 7, as Field Kindley’s defense wasn’t up to par late, though it did create some problems for Chanute early on. Still, Almond finished the game with 21 points and seven rebounds.
“We started off pretty slow, we started off with a rough start; we couldn’t get going because they were pressuring a lot,” Almond previously said. “After a while, we settled in, moved the ball quite a bit and the guards did a lot to move the ball and put me in good situations to get a good shot. I look for the rim and look for an open post player in the middle, seeing what’s open.”
4. Jonathan Breeland Jr. (NCCC men’s basketball)
Jonathan Breeland Jr. is a point guard on the tear at all times of the game. There is never a moment when he isn’t aggressive, and this has led him to being the leading scorer on the team at 12 points a game, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and shooting 48.7 percent from the floor.
Breeland Jr. is a guy who can switch tempos up during the game, using his handle to get all the way to the rim, hit the midrange shot or create a play for anyone of his teammates. He is a solid piece on a team full of talented guards, but no matter who may be having a better game at the time, Breeland Jr. is a constant, and a wondrous player to watch.
Breeland Jr. is also a very good defender and is a guard with poise. Two wins ago in a game versus Garden City on Jan. 8 at home — NCCC currently is 8-12 — Breeland Jr. dropped 21 points and five rebounds, and this game really highlighted his true potential in multiple facets of the game.
“I just look to attack every time I have the ball; when I’m attacking, that sets up my other teammates so they can get a bucket, and I can get a bucket, I like to involve my teammates,” Breeland Jr. previously said after the Garden City game. “I just try to stay calm, and not try to speed myself up. And stay aggressive the whole time.”
5. Chrissy Brown (NCCC women’s basketball)
Chrissy Brown does absolutely everything on the court for NCCC. She is a double-double machine with nine of those on the year, averaging 15.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.
She is a human joystick who is constantly the orchestrator of the Lady Panthers’ high-tempo offense. It doesn’t matter if NCCC is operating off a made or missed basket, Brown is always at the forefront of playing fast. Brown is a joy to watch when it comes to dominating all facets of the game.
But she understands the situation of the game. In a game versus Cowley College on Jan. 15 with just under 10 seconds to go and the game tied at 67, she dropped a dime of a pass in the middle of the lane to Jessica Jones, who pivoted to the rim and made the basket as she was fouled. This was ultimately the game-winning play, as the Panthers won 71-67; the Panthers are 6-12 on the year.
“I would say I contribute to talking, passing the ball, and to be unselfish,” Brown previously said. “If somebody is open, just give them the extra pass, look for the post. If I keep passing the ball and talking on D like we were, we will come up with the win. If I make a mistake, get back on defense, hustle.”
