SPRING HILL — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the boys wrestling season in typical fashion at the Big vs. Small Duals hosted by Spring Hill. The Blue Comets went 5-0, knocking off some tough Class 6A competition.
The Blue Comets claimed the top spot of the night alongside Paola, Spring Hill and Topeka-Seaman, who all went 5-0 as well.
Sophomore Quinton Harding (165 pounds) led the team with five pins, sophomore Cade Small (190 pounds) notched four falls and seniors Trey Dillow (150 pounds) and Ty Leedy (157 pounds) found three falls each. All four of Small’s pins came under 90 seconds, and Harding had the fastest match on the team with a 22-second fall.
Up Next
The Blue Comets hit the mat tonight, welcoming the Washburn Rural Blues to town for a dual.
Results
Chanute vs. Olathe Northwest
106 - Joe Luttrell OPEN (6-0)
113 - G. Sherell fall Logan Axelson (6-6)
120 - Jase Tarter fall O. Christy (12-6)
126 - L. Blanding fall Kawlyn Lewis (12-12)
132 - L. Dalrymple fall Caleb Wolfe (12-18)
138 - J. Kingsby fall Owen Luttrell (12-24)
144 - N. Conover fall Gage Hanna (12-30)
150 - Trey Dillow fall L. Euthon (18-30)
157 - Ty Leedy fall R. Chein (24-30)
165 - Quinton Harding fall C. Fraas (30-30)
175 - C. Sharp fall Chandler Waggoner (30-36)
190 - Cade Small fall T. Duckworth (36-36)
215 - L. Conover def. Dagen Dean (36-39)
285 - Bryan Jackett OPEN (42-39)
Chanute vs. Olathe South
106 - L. Cooper fall Joe Luttrell (0-6)
113 - A. Pina fall Logan Axelson (0-12)
120 - Jase Tarter fall C. Miller (6-12)
126 - M. Dismang fall Kawlyn Lewis (6-18)
132 - M. Schulz maj. def. Caleb Wolfe (6-22)
138 - A. Howat fall Owen Luttrell (6-28)
144 - A. Gleaves fall Gage Hanna (6-34)
150 - Trey Dillow fall J. Newson (12-34)
157 - L. Sell def. Donavon Showalter (12-37)
165 - Quinton Harding fall A. Whyte (18-37)
175 - Dax Axelson fall N. Crossman (24-37)
190 - Cade Small fall L. Ryburn (30-37)
215 - Dagen Dean OPEN (36-37)
285 - Bryan Jackett def. J. Berry (39-37)
Chanute vs. Blue Valley West
106 - Joe Luttrell OPEN (6-0)
113 - Logan Axelson fall J. Diezman (12-0)
120 - H. White fall Jase Tarter (12-6)
126 - M. Carrassquilla OPEN (12-12)
132 - L. Meinheit fall Caleb Wolfe (12-18)
138 - Q. Breukmann fall Owen Luttrell (12-24)
144 - N. Finzen fall Gage Hanna (12-30)
150 - Trey Dillow OPEN (18-30)
157 - Ty Leedy fall B. Watts (24-30)
165 - Quinton Harding fall S. Dew (30-30)
175 - Chandler Waggoner fall C. Fowles (36-30)
190 - Cade Small fall N. Perchellet (42-30)
215 - Dagen Dean fall R. Svoboda (48-30)
285 - B. McMannamon def. Garrett Love (48-33)
Chanute vs. Blue Valley Northwest
106 - Joe Luttrell OPEN (6-0)
113 - T. Peterson fall Logan Axelson (6-6)
126 - A. Markley fall Jase Tarter (6-12)
132 - Caleb Wolfe fall R. Saugstad (12-12)
138 - J. Bi fall Owen Luttrell (12-18)
144 - Gage Hanna OPEN (18-18)
150 - Trey Dillow fall C. Hughes (24-18)
157 - Donavon Showalter def. A. Shahrokhi (27-18)
165 - Quinton Harding fall S. Williamson (33-18)
175 - N. Bock fall Dax Axelson (33-24)
190 - Cade Small OPEN (39-24)
215 - Dagen Dean OPEN (45-24)
285 - Bryan Jackett OPEN (51-24)
Chanute vs. Shawnee Mission East
106 - Joe Luttrell OPEN (6-0)
113 - E. Woltkamp fall Logan Axelson (6-6)
120 - Jase Tarter OPEN (12-6)
126 - F. Marien-McManus OPEN (12-12)
132 - E. Jenkinson fall Caleb Wolfe (12-18)
138 - G. Robinson fall Owen Luttrell (12-24)
144 - Gage Hanna fall J. Musick (18-24)
150 - Trey Dillow OPEN (24-24)
157 - Ty Leedy fall J. Bircher (30-24)
165 - Quinton Harding fall A. Olsen (36-24)
175 - Chandler Waggoner fall H. Nelson (42-24)
190 - Cade Small fall G. Fix (48-24)
215 - J. Schuessler fall Hunter Burt (54-24)
285 - L. Clayton def. Bryan Jackett (54-27)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.