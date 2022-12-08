SPRING HILL — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the boys wrestling season in typical fashion at the Big vs. Small Duals hosted by Spring Hill. The Blue Comets went 5-0, knocking off some tough Class 6A competition.

The Blue Comets claimed the top spot of the night alongside Paola, Spring Hill and Topeka-Seaman, who all went 5-0 as well.

