ROBERT MAGOBET
HUMBOLDT — For the first time in five years, the Humboldt Cubs will not be in the Kansas state football playoffs.
This will end the two-year streak of Humboldt advancing to at least the Kansas state Sectionals. But the Cubs (4-4) will not be in the playoffs because of two reasons. Firstly, Humboldt is currently quarantining due to a COVID-19 situation. And secondly, the team didn’t win enough games to make it to the postseason this year.
“We just had an issue with a case on the football team, and it forced the team to quarantine,” Humboldt head football coach Logan Wyrick said.
Humboldt would not have made the playoffs anyway, as the top four teams in each district clinch. The bottom two teams in each district play a game against the opposing cross-district team to end the year with a ninth game. With Humboldt being in District 2 and a No. 5 seed, the Cubs should have been playing the No. 5 seed from District 1, Southeast-Cherokee, but the game was canceled due to quarantining.
“It’s a little different,” Wyrick said. “We knew it was going to be a tough year that we were going to have a lot of things fall our way. We only have three seniors on our entire roster. We’re going to have to rely a lot on young freshmen and sophomores obviously. We had a couple freshmen starting both ways for us and multiple sophomores started both ways for us. I think the last game of the season at one point, we had two freshmen starting both ways and I believe six sophomores starting both ways. We knew it was going to be a struggle. So to be able to go in and get four wins, we thought we had a good shot at getting our fifth win, and finishing the season out with a win. That’s just kind of the way this kind of weird year goes I guess.”
While Wyrick deems this year solid overall, there were a myriad of issues that hindered his football team. A big reason is losing to graduation senior All-State and Shrine Bowl players Josh Hull (offensive lineman) and Conor Haviland (quarterback and running back). There were also some eligibility issues due to student-athletes not taking care of business in the classroom, but overall, the Cubs were just banged up and, student-athletes were in and out of the lineup due to quarantining.
Additionally, the Cubs started out with 27 student-athletes that came out to play football to begin with versus 16 that ended the year. Through it all, Wyrick thought his football group did all they could.
“The kids battled; you can’t fault them for that,” Wyrick said. “They’ve battled until the end. Multiple kids that either we weren’t expecting to play pivotal roles for us until another year or two, or maybe we were expecting them to play a big role for us but in completely different positions. We played multiple kids in positions that they didn’t even think about playing before the season started just because of injuries. And they really battled in those situations for sure.”
An example of a Humboldt student-athlete absolutely having a big role this year but was switched to a different position due to injuries is sophomore Trey Sommer, who ended up starting at quarterback despite coming into the year as a tight end and fullback. But Sommer played the quarterback position because junior Gavin Page had a season-ending injury in a game versus Neodesha on the very first possession in the third game of the year. Page as a sophomore was also an All-State defensive back.
Adding on to the bright side of things for Humboldt, the Cubs will be able to use this experience for next year, as most of the starters on both sides of the ball will make their return for the 2021 season.
Student-athletes that won’t be returning are senior defensive back Drake Harrington, senior All-State offensive lineman Blake Walker and senior wide receiver and defensive back Trenton Heisler. Harrington is looking at colleges for track, Walker is considering playing football in college and Heisler is exploring his college future, too.
“Those three kids did a tremendous job,” Wyrick continued. “I think over the last four years combined, they’ve lost a total of nine games in four years. I think that’s a tribute to them, but also losing only three seniors. I’m hoping to having in the double digits of eighth-graders coming in as freshmen. Those eighth-graders went 6-1 this year. They only lost to a tough Caney team.”
