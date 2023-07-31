Humboldt Speedway - July 28, 2023 - Tyler Kidwell

Tyler Kidwell holds his victory plaque and poses with friends and family after taking the No. 54 car to his first Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods feature race victory of the season. 

 JM/Race Rush 66 Racing Photos | Contributed

The night was warm, but when the sun went down instead of cooling off it got hotter as the race night went on. There were plenty of people in the stands and great racing out on the track for Merchant Night at Humboldt Speedway on Friday.

The night was kicked off by the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, where we had a familiar winner out front as the No. 7 of Dallas Joyce held an early lead. Something went wrong on the No. 7 car as he slowed out of turn four, leaving the door open for a couple of drivers. Coming out on top was the No. 21C of Matt Collins who ran a really good race and has now picked up back-to-back wins. Mathew Kay piloted the No. 66 car and took 2nd, Grant Reeves took third in the No. 10G, Tevyn James took fourth in the No. 17 and Braden Bowman rounded out the top-five in the No. 36A car.

