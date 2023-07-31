The night was warm, but when the sun went down instead of cooling off it got hotter as the race night went on. There were plenty of people in the stands and great racing out on the track for Merchant Night at Humboldt Speedway on Friday.
The night was kicked off by the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, where we had a familiar winner out front as the No. 7 of Dallas Joyce held an early lead. Something went wrong on the No. 7 car as he slowed out of turn four, leaving the door open for a couple of drivers. Coming out on top was the No. 21C of Matt Collins who ran a really good race and has now picked up back-to-back wins. Mathew Kay piloted the No. 66 car and took 2nd, Grant Reeves took third in the No. 10G, Tevyn James took fourth in the No. 17 and Braden Bowman rounded out the top-five in the No. 36A car.
USRA Tuners were the next class to hit the track, and finally getting himself back in victory lane after running a great race was Clint Haigler in the No. 17H car. The No. 4T of Trenton Wilson was trying to run him down, but just ran out of laps but took second on the night. Taking third was the No. 15 of Travis Bockover, Jesse Stair took fourth in the No. 21S and Larry Trester crossed the line in fifth place in the No. 707 car.
The Extrusion Inc. Midwest Mods has had a great car count every week and the racing has been just as good. We have seen just about any driver in the top-five have a chance to win a race. On merchant night we had a scary moment towards the first half of the race as we had the No. 61 roll on the front stretch right in front of the flag stand, but the driver, Joey DeCoster, was okay. When we got back to action the No. 16 of Mathew Kay was pulling double duty to pick up the win as he started on the pole and drove it into victory lane. The No. 7 of Jesse Folk Jr. ran a good race but came in second. Casey Jesseph finished third, taking fourth was the No. 36 of Ryan Smith and taking fifth was the No. 01JR of Tyler Davis.
There was also excitement in the ARMI Contracting USRA Modifieds. Getting out in front to start the race was the No. G3 of Brendon Gemmill, but in the middle of the race a caution came out and everybody got put all back in a Delaware restart — where the leader is out in front by himself the cars all got bunched up. Gemmill didn't get a good start and allowed a car to get by him and that ended up being the No. 65 of Hollywood Tyler Davis who drove it into victory once again at Humboldt Speedway. The second place driver was the No. 99T of T.J. Tolan who ran a great race and ended up second after starting eighth. Third went to the No. G3 of Brendon Gemmill, fourth went to the No. 22B of Rick Beebe and fifth went to Paden Phillips in the No. 127.
Rounding out the night was the Rays Metal Depot USRA B Mods. They helped us finish the night with a bang as Tyler Kidwell in the No. 54 and the No. 22 of Brian McGowen put on one heck of a show as they battled to the finish. It was so close nobody could tell, but coming out on top was the No. 54 of Kidwell. The second place car of McGowen had nothing to hang his head about, though. Third went to the points leader, the No. X2 of Brian Bolin, fourth went to the No. 17 of Henry Chambers and fifth was the No. 18JR of Chase Sigg.
Up Next
There are only two more Friday nights of racing left this summer at Humboldt Speedway, and we would love to see you out at the track before we finish out the season. Weekly action will once again feature the Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods, Extrusion Inc. Midwest Mods, Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks and the USRA Tuners.
Results
ARMI USRA Modifieds
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. G3-Brendon Gemmill[3]; 2. 127-Paden Phillips[7]; 3. 75M-Gunner Martin[6]; 4. 22B-Rick Beebe[5]; 5. 18-Bobby Mayfield[2]; 6. 69-Cecil Dymond[1]; 7. 65B-Brett Davis[4]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Tyler Davis[4]; 2. 75-Tad Davis[1]; 3. 3J-Lewis Jackson[6]; 4. 99T-TJ Tolan[5]; 5. 15-Wyatt Gaggero[2]; 6. 9-Kenton Allen[3]
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 65-Tyler Davis[5]; 2. 99T-TJ Tolan[8]; 3. G3-Brendon Gemmill[2]; 4. 22B-Rick Beebe[7]; 5. 127-Paden Phillips[3]; 6. 75-Tad Davis[6]; 7. 9-Kenton Allen[12]; 8. 69-Cecil Dymond[11]; 9. 3J-Lewis Jackson[4]; 10. 15-Wyatt Gaggero[10]; 11. 18-Bobby Mayfield[9]
USRA Tuners
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 4T-Trenton Wilson[1]; 2. 21S-Jesse Stair[3]; 3. 17H-Clint Haigler[6]; 4. 15-Travis Bockover[2]; 5. 707-Larry Trester[5]; 6. 3A-Austin Robertson[4]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 17H-Clint Haigler[1]; 2. 4T-Trenton Wilson[5]; 3. 15-Travis Bockover[3]; 4. 21S-Jesse Stair[2]; 5. 707-Larry Trester[4]
Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Matthew Kay[4]; 2. 613-Ethan Vance[2]; 3. 3-Derrek Wilson[6]; 4. 34-Chris Wilkerson[5]; 5. 87-Kenny Schettler[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10G-Grant Reeves[2]; 2. 7-Dallas Joyce[4]; 3. 14M-Trey Stipp[5]; 4. 4-Jacob Ellison[3]; 5. 17-Tevyn James[1]; 6. 21C-Matt Collins[6]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 21C-Matt Collins[11]; 2. 66-Matthew Kay[1]; 3. 10G-Grant Reeves[4]; 4. 17-Tevyn James[10]; 5. 36A-Braden Bowman[12]; 6. 613-Ethan Vance[6]; 7. 14M-Trey Stipp[5]; 8. 87-Kenny Schettler[9]
Extrusions, Inc. Midwest Mods
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Matthew Kay[1]; 2. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[4]; 3. 99JR-Blake Sutton[7]; 4. 96-Dylan Daniels[2]; 5. 9-Jon Westhoff[5]; 6. 40-Quentin Sams[3]; 7. 8-Derryl Aeillo[6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Tret Bailey[2]; 2. 36-Ryan Smith[6]; 3. 01JR-Tyler Davis[3]; 4. 23-AJ Reed[1]; 5. 61-Joey Decoster[4]; 6. 25-Dylan Drake[5]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Casey Jesseph[1]; 2. 6K-Kris Smith[3]; 3. 53-Kody Mullins[2]; 4. 57-Mike Davis[4]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 16-Matthew Kay[1]; 2. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[2]; 3. 11-Casey Jesseph[3]; 4. 36-Ryan Smith[5]; 5. 01JR-Tyler Davis[8]; 6. 09-Tret Bailey[4]; 7. 99JR-Blake Sutton[6]; 8. 96-Dylan Daniels[10]; 9. 423-Todd Woodruff[19]; 10. 23-AJ Reed[11]; 11. 40-Quentin Sams[15]; 12. 57-Mike Davis[12]; 13. 25-Dylan Drake[16]; 14. 8-Derryl Aeillo[17]
Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Brian McGowen[3]; 2. 17-Henry Chambers[2]; 3. 0-Ray Roberts[1]; 4. 27-Andy Davis[7]; 5. 28-Shawn Langhover[6]; 6. 27L-Clifford Lean[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. X2-Brian Bolin[2]; 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell[6]; 3. 31-Luke Phillips[4]; 4. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[1]; 5. 15R-Ryan Smith[5]
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 54-Tyler Kidwell[4]; 2. 22-Brian McGowen[1]; 3. X2-Brian Bolin[6]; 4. 17-Henry Chambers[2]; 5. 18JR-Chase Sigg[12]; 6. 15R-Ryan Smith[10]; 7. 31-Luke Phillips[5]; 8. 0-Ray Roberts[3]; 9. 27-Andy Davis[7]; 10. 28-Shawn Langhover[9]; 11. 17X-Travis Wolf[13]; 12. 27L-Clifford Lean[11]
