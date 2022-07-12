HUMBOLDT — Another week of regular racing at Humboldt Speedway is in the books, with a pair of drivers taking down their first career wins at the Hummer.
After taking a week off for the 4th of July, the night featured Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods, Primal Jerky Midwest Mods, Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks, Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners and ARMI USRA Modifieds.
Opening the night, Gabe Hodges of Lebo brought home a win in the Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods feature race. After coming in third place in his previous two races, Hodges took the No. 7 car to victory over Brian McGowen of Humboldt (No. 9). Tyler Kidwell of Chanute rounded out the top-3 in the No. 54 car.
McGowen and Andy Bryant of Fort Scott (No. 28A) won the two eight-lap heat races.
The second feature of the night, the Primal Jerky Midwest Mods, saw another first-time winner.
In just his third night of racing in Humboldt, Jacob Hall of Wheatland, Missouri took down his first career feature race on the three-eighths of a mile clay track.
After his first career win two weeks ago, Jackson McGowen of Humboldt came in second, while Jon Westhoff of Chanute brought the No. 9 car across the line in third place.
Hall and Joey Decoster of Chanute (No. 61) won the two eight-lap heat races.
No stranger to Pete’s Travel Stops Victory Lane, Derrek Wilson of Chanute (No. 3) took down his fifth feature win of the summer in the Home Savings Factory Stocks.
Josh Piatt of Neodesha claimed the runner-up position in the No. 15J car.
After taking down the lone heat race earlier in the night, Jason Thurman of Chanute (No. 24W) finished third.
The Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners also saw a familiar face cross the finish line first, with Devin Schmidt of Nortonville taking the No. 33D car to a feature win at the Hummer. Schmidt, who has yet to finish outside the top-3 at Humboldt Speedway in 13 races, claimed his sixth feature win in four years Friday.
Clint Haigler of Humboldt brought the No. 17H car to a runner-up finish, followed closely behind by Colt Burk of Blue Mound in the No. 69 car.
Schmidt and Curtis Wilson Jr. of Humboldt (No. 4) claimed wins in the pair of six-lap heat races.
In the final feature race of the night, Tad Davis of Mount Hope (No. 75) extended his points lead in the ARMI USRA Modifieds with his third heat race and second feature race victories of the summer.
Tyler Davis of Haysville (No. 65) and Wyatt Gaggero of Wichita (No. 15W) rounded out the top-3 in the feature.
After taking the No. 127 car to a victory in the other heat race earlier in the night, Paden Phillips was unable to close the points gap between himself and Tad Davis when he was unable to finish the feature.
Up Next
Racing returns to the Hummer this Friday with an abbreviated schedule. The ARMI USRA Modifieds take a break this week before returning to the lineup July 22.
Results
Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (3:56.33) 1. 28A-Andy Bryant 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell 3. 98-Kenton Allen 4. 5-Reece Solander 5. 7JR-Jesse Folk Jr.
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (2:52.60) 1. 22-Brian McGowen 2. 28K-Krew Walburn 3. 7-Gabe Hodges 4. 31-Luke Phillips 5. 15R-Ryan Smith
Feature - 15 Laps (7:25.54) 1. 7-Gabe Hodges 2. 22-Brian McGowen 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell 4. 28K-Krew Walburn 5. 31-Luke Phillips 6. 98-Kenton Allen 7. 7JR-Jesse Folk Jr. 8. 28A-Andy Bryant 9. 15R-Ryan Smith
Point Standings: 1. 31-Luke Phillips (671) 2. 28K-Krew Walburn (-8) 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell (-27) 4. 22-Brian McGowen (-29) 5. 98-Kenton Allen (-111)
Primal Jerky Midwest Mods
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (7:02.87) 1. 101-Jacob Hall 2. 9-Jon Westhoff 3. 89-Jackson McGowen 4. 1-Trevor Holman 5. 28-Andrew Burenheide 6. 25-Clint Drake
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (11:04.74) 1. 61-Joey Decoster 2. 7-Brady Folk 3. 01JR-Tyler Davis 4. 8-Derryl Aeillo 5. 99-Blake Sutton
Feature - 15 Laps (8:50.67) 1. 101-Jacob Hall 2. 89-Jackson McGowen 3. 9-Jon Westhoff 4. 7-Brady Folk 5. 01JR-Tyler Davis 6. 8-Derryl Aeillo 7. 28-Andrew Burenheide 8. 62M-Dalton Modlin 9. 25-Clint Drake 10. 1-Trevor Holman
Point Standings: 1. 01JR-Tyler Davis (755) 2. 9-Jon Westhoff (-9) 3. 18-Scott Collins (-40) 4. 34-Kolt Knoblich (-113) 5. 11-Casey Jesseph (-144)
Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (9:25.06) 1. 24W-Jason Thurman 2. 3-Derrek Wilson 3. 14M-Trey Stipp 4. 5L-Lance Coulter 5. 13J-Jonathan Hightower 6. 14M2-Ashley Mueller
Feature - 15 Laps (9:34.10) 1. 3-Derrek Wilson 2. 15J-Josh Pratt 3. 24W-Jason Thurman 4. 14M-Trey Stipp 5. 19C-Trey Clough 6. 5L-Lance Coulter 7. 14M2-Ashley Mueller
Point Standings: 1. 3-Derrek Wilson (853) 2. 14M-Trey Stipp (-99) 3. 19C-Trey Clough (-129) 4. 13J-Jonathan Hightower (-169) 5. 13-Ethan Vance (-192)
Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners
Heat 1 - 6 Laps (2:44.60) 1. 33D-Devin Schmidt 2. 69-Colt Burk 3. 36-Jonathan Culler 4. 16W-Carlyle Ward 5. 15T-Maddyson Tyler 6. 14S-Joseph Stair
Heat 2 - 6 Laps (3:41.60) 1. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr. 2. 6-Cayden Vance 3. 17H-Clint Haigler 4. 28-Eric Smith 5. 15-Travis Bockover 6. 88T-Tessa Perry
Feature - 15 Laps (8:46.61) 1. 33D-Devin Schmidt 2. 17H-Clint Haigler 3. 69-Colt Burk 4. 36-Jonathan Culler 5. 16W-Carlyle Ward 6. 6-Cayden Vance 7. 15T-Maddyson Tyler 8. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr. 9. 88T-Tessa Perry 10. 15-Travis Bockover 11. 14S-Joseph Stair 12. 28-Eric Smith
Point Standings: 1. 17H-Clint Haigler (816) 2. 15T-Maddyson Tyler (-83) 3. 36-Jonathan Culler (-89) 4. 16W-Carlyle Ward (-96) 5. 69-Colt Burk (-97)
ARMI USRA Modifieds
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (2:38.99) 1. 127-Paden Phillips 2. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero 3. 65-Tyler Davis 4. 69-Cecil Dymond 5. 48M-Rick Murcko
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (4:23.99) 1. 75-Tad Davis 2. 18JR-Chase Sigg 3. 3J-Lewis Jackson 4. 7-Treyton Gann 5. 247-Jarret Dotson
Feature - 20 Laps (10:50.08) 1. 75-Tad Davis 2. 65-Tyler Davis 3. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero 4. 18JR-Chase Sigg 5. 7-Treyton Gann 6. 48M-Rick Murcko
Point Standings: 1. 75-Tad Davis (659) 2. 127-Paden Phillips (-56) 3. 15W-Wyatt Gaggero (-102) 4. 65-Tyler Davis (-164) 5. 8-Dillon McCowan (-217)
