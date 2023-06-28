The Chanute Post 170 Triple-A squad picked up a pair of wins over the Burlington Wildcats on Tuesday. Chanute stole the momentum in game 1 for a 5-3 win, before scoring 5 runs in one inning for a 5-2 win in game 2.
“I was really happy to get a couple wins tonight,” Chanute head coach Jeremy Wheeler said.
After a stretch of games in which Wheeler — and his assistant, Caden Schwegman — was disappointed in the offensive output, Tuesday’s doubleheader was a breath of fresh air.
“I think we just kept our heads high tonight,” Schwegman said. “We were hitting the ball hard and making sure to stay up on each other. Overall we just had a really great night on offense.”
After Chanute took a 1-0 lead early in game 1, Burlington stole back the thunder in their next trip to the plate. The biggest momentum shift of the night came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when outfielder Luke Noonan hit a two-RBI triple to give Chanute the lead for good.
“That came really big for us,” Schwegman said. “I told him to go up there and have fun, and he went up there and did his job to put us in the lead.”
Chanute’s big inning in game 2 was led off by an infield RBI-single for outfielder Parker Manly, followed by RBI-singles from shortstop Kristopher Harding II and outfielder Nathan Meisch.
Pitching was solid for the home team all night, as the four-man staff allowed just four earned runs. Meisch (2-0) recorded a trio of strikeouts for the win in game 1, and RHP Dax Axelson (2-1) notched four strikeouts for the victory in game 2. Manly (1) and Harding (1) each picked up saves with a single inning pitched.
“(Our pitching) was really good. We had some tough calls, but we were able to keep our heads up and work with them,” Schwegman said. “We figured out what spots we needed to hit, and started painting the corners.”
After short breaks for vacation, Harding and catcher Bryan Jackett’s return to the squad was impactful. Harding’s infield work was sound and Jackett caught a runner stealing.
“Having them back allows us to get more players out there and get them in different positions, which helps a lot,” Schwegman said.
Meisch finished the night with three RBIs, second baseman Cohwen Wheeler went 2-for-4 with 2 runs, Axelson scored 2 runs and first baseman Alijah Christy notched a stolen base.
With the pair of wins, the Post 170 Triple-A squad improves to 5-7 on the season.
Up Next
Chanute returns to action Saturday, taking on a tournament hosted by the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots.
“Honestly, I hope we have fun, play well and just stay up on ourselves,” Schwegman said. “We just need the offense to stay hot like they were tonight.”
Chanute 5, Burlington 3 (7)
Burlington: 020 010 0 - 3 4 2
Chanute: 100 301 X - 5 6 2
Notes: Parker Manly 1 R; Kristopher Harding II 1 H; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Cohwen Wheeler 2 H, 2 R; Luke Noonan 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Dax Axelson 1 H; Nathan Meisch (W, 2-0) 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 K, 1 BB; Parker Manly (S, 1) 1.0 IP, 0 ER
Chanute 5, Burlington 2 (5)
Burlington: 011 00 - 2 3 2
Chanute: 005 0X - 5 3 2
Notes: Parker Manly 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kristopher Harding II 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 2 RBI; Dax Axelson 1 R; Alijah Christy 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Quentin Gregory 1 R; Dax Axelson (W, 2-1) 4.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 4 K, 2 BB; Kristopher Harding II (S, 1) 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
