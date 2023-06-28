ALP170 AAA vs. Burlington - June 27, 2023 - Luke Noonan

Chanute Post 170 outfielder Luke Noonan, right, celebrates a triple with head coach Jeremy Wheeler during a doubleheader with the Burlington Wildcats on Tuesday, June 27.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute Post 170 Triple-A squad picked up a pair of wins over the Burlington Wildcats on Tuesday. Chanute stole the momentum in game 1 for a 5-3 win, before scoring 5 runs in one inning for a 5-2 win in game 2.

“I was really happy to get a couple wins tonight,” Chanute head coach Jeremy Wheeler said.

ALP170 AAA vs. Burlington - June 27, 2023 - Nathan Meisch

Chanute Post 170 RHP Nathan Meisch stretches to deliver a pitch during a doubleheader with the Burlington Wildcats on Tuesday, June 27.
ALP170 AAA vs. Burlington - June 27, 2023 - Bryan Jackett

Chanute Post 170 catcher Bryan Jackett floats behind the plate to catch a popup during a doubleheader with the Burlington Wildcats on Tuesday, June 27.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments