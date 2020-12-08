ROBERT MAGOBET
Parents are allowed back in high school activities in the state of Kansas, for now.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors met in a special Zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon following KSHSAA’s Appeals Board vote to reconsider banning fans at high school and middle school events.
On Tuesday, the board reversed its previous decision. The official tally was 54 yes votes for attendance to 24 no votes or abstentions. According to the board’s agenda, any member who abstains from voting will be counted as voting against the motion or resolution.
The amendment states that effective Thursday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by local board of education or health department restrictions.
For the period after Jan. 28, KSHSAA confirmed that it would restrict attendance, but the final decision falls in the hands of local leadership and local school districts, an action taken by the board during the Nov. 24 meeting.
The term “participant” in the amendment refers to any person who has official school business with the activity.
In essence, starting Thursday, two parents/guardians are allowed for each participant’s family at winter sports activities. For example, if a family has four student-athletes, they would only get two tickets and not eight. Still, those parents will need to adhere to a mask mandate already in place and schools cannot opt out of wearing masks.
Discussion
Many board members had questions and preferences with regard to the amendment, which led to several changes during the course of the meeting. One change that was voted upon was to have parents come back Jan. 12. That vote was rejected, 50-28.
The discussion varied from feasibility, liability, terminology, quantity, dates and procedure, among many other topics. When the votes were cast, there was a good portion who weren’t in favor of bringing back parents so soon.
Board Member Catherine Smith of Olathe wanted to make it crystal clear that these changes are for the benefit of the student-athlete and are based on the current case numbers.
“...I watched the appeals court hearing last week, and noticed that those speaking at the public forum, I got a sense that we are missing the idea that this is a temporary ban in order to have a postseason,” Smith said. “One of the rational reasons behind voting was that this would ensure that those students would play a full season, or we would hope.”
State Board of Education Representative Jim McNiece thought about the recent spike in cases attributed to holidays.
“I just want to bring attention to the state and national health experts that are telling us that COVID-19 is going to surge here in the next couple of weeks,” McNiece said. “We had Thanksgiving and now we’re coming into the Christmas holiday. And by bringing more people together in circumstances like this, we’ll be contributing to that increase in COVID cases, I believe. And we need to take into consideration that we’re not through this. There’s a virus that’s there. There is a vaccine in the future. But right now, we’re at a very dangerous point according to the experts in terms of this whole pandemic. And I would just like us to see that we stay on Jan. 28, and see if we can’t be in the State playoffs at the end of the semester or at the end of the season, rather than canceling it later on.”
The USD 413 Board of Education has the final call on the decision.
The first time Chanute parents can attend is Thursday when Chanute High wrestling plays host to Washburn beginning at 5 pm.
In basketball action Friday, the Blue Comets play Rose Hill on the road. Erie plays at Uniontown on Thursday, Humboldt plays Crest at home on Thursday, and Altoona-Midway gears up for Southern Coffey County on the road on Thursday.
