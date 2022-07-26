Shrine Bowl 22 - Kolten LaCrone Sack

Kolten LaCrone (97) of Chanute sacks East quarterback Geremiah Moore (12) during the second quarter of the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg over the weekend.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo
Shrine Bowl 22 - Kolten LaCrone Tunnel

Kolten LaCrone (97) of Chanute trots out of the locker room down a tunnel of Shriners Kids ahead of the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg over the weekend.

PITTSBURG — Recent Chanute High School graduate Kolten LaCone suited up in red and white for the East squad in the 49th Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday. LaCrone joined nearly 80 other players from across the state for the annual all-star game benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children inside Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University. 

“It was awesome, and it was for a great cause,” LaCrone said as fans and family swarmed the field after the game ended. “I learned a lot through the camp. It was great competition all throughout and I really enjoyed it. It was a great experience.”

Shrine Bowl 22 - Kolten LaCrone Field 2
Shrine Bowl 22 - Kolten LaCrone Lined Up

Kolten LaCrone (97) of Chanute lines up on the line of scrimmage early in the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg over the weekend.
Shrine Bowl 22 - Kolten LaCrone Field 1
Shrine Bowl 22 - East Huddle

The East squad huddles at the conclusion of the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg over the weekend.
Shrine Bowl 22 - Blake Reeder

East MVP Blake Reeder (87) of Shawnee Mission Northwest turns to fire a screen pass during the first quarter of the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg over the weekend.
Shrine Bowl 22 - Braxton Harrison

West MVP Braxton Harrison (10) of Cimarron breaks up a pass intended for East WR Garrett Fager (1) of Osage City during the third quarter of the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg over the weekend.
Shrine Bowl 22 - Kendrick Jones

East WR Kenrick Jones (15) of Mill Valley pulls in a pass during the second quarter of the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg over the weekend.

