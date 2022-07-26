PITTSBURG — Recent Chanute High School graduate Kolten LaCone suited up in red and white for the East squad in the 49th Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday. LaCrone joined nearly 80 other players from across the state for the annual all-star game benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children inside Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University.
“It was awesome, and it was for a great cause,” LaCrone said as fans and family swarmed the field after the game ended. “I learned a lot through the camp. It was great competition all throughout and I really enjoyed it. It was a great experience.”
The West went up 7-0 in the first quarter on a quarterback sneak from Lance Hoffsummer, before a bad snap on a punt forced a safety in the third quarter. Zack Sisemore took the lead for the East squad on a 7-yard touchdown run. The East made it 10-7 after a successful two-point conversion.
After Dodge City’s Emanuel Aguilar kicked a 29-yard field goal with 23 seconds left for the West squad, the game ended in a 10-10 tie. This is only the second Shrine Bowl that has ended with no winner, the other tie occurring back in 2001.
Chanute High School’s Kolten LaCrone was the 19th Blue Comet selected to the showcase squad, and the first since Trey Ellis in 2014.
The Emporia State commit arrived in Pittsburg a week early for training camp. Faced with a full week of triple digit temperatures, LaCrone welcomed the week of adversity.
“We came in and it was obviously very hot and more practice than the high school season,” LaCrone said. “It was definitely a challenge, but you have to improvise, adapt, and overcome.”
After grabbing 29 tackles including five for a loss during the 2021 season and being named the Southeast Kansas League defensive MVP, it was no surprise when LaCrone’s name was called during the selection show in January.
LaCrone was one of nine defensive lineman selected to the East squad, though he received the starting nod at right tackle in the team’s 3-4 defensive package.
“It's fun to see him out there competing with the best in the state,” Chanute football head coach Clete Frazell said. “We knew he was one of the best guys out there, so I wasn't shocked to see him starting, but it was really cool that the coaches for the East squad saw the talent in him to put him out there.It just verifies to us how good he is when we see them make that decision and see the same things we saw in him.”
Frazell was in attendance with most of his coaching staff, including a hoard of LaCrone’s family and friends.
“It makes you proud seeing them out there and knowing that they're in your program and they put in the work to get to this point,” Frazell said. “It’s really cool just to see him out there competing with the best guys in Kansas, and he's playing really well and competing.”
And compete he did. Absent from the defensive line for just six snaps on the evening, LaCrone was a constant nuisance to the West offense, both on the ground and in the air. Nearly adding a pair of deflected passes, LaCrone joined in on three tackles for loss and pressured the West quarterback six different times.
“I did the best I could. I can only thank my teammates,” LaCrone said. “It wasn't an individual effort. I did the best I could, and it was fun.”
LaCrone also broke through the West line in the second quarter for a solo sack inside the West’s own 20-yard line, which led to a crucial three-and-out.
While the East offense seemed to struggle in the first half, the defense picked up the slack, holding a ground-heavy West offense to just a single touchdown by halftime. Though the game ended in a tie, things could have ended in a fourth straight East loss had it not been for the iron curtain in the fourth quarter.
After the East squad put themselves up 10-7 with just over seven minutes to play, the West squad marched down the field, threatening to score with under a minute to tick.
When West quarterback Geremiah Moore dropped back to pass on a third-and-goal situation, LaCrone nearly forced his way through three defenders for a sack. Moore was able to get the pass off before the tackle found his mark, but the pass was off-target, leaving the East to kick a field goal.
“Yeah, (defense) was a huge role. We locked them down pretty much the entire game,” LaCrone said. “It just came down to a couple of turnovers on offense and without that, I think we would have won.”
LaCrone’s performance went beyond stat lines and MVP votes. Although he did not have the most tackles for the East defense, his continual pressure on the West offensive line caused many short plays.
With his high school career officially wrapped up, LaCrone now looks forward to a new career as a Hornet at Emporia State.
More from this section
“I'm going to miss my coaches, especially coaches going to be tough because I grew so much under their direction and as a man, as a player, everything,” LaCrone said.
The Blue Comet coaches will miss him as well, and wish him the best of luck in Emporia.
“I just hope to see him be tough,” Frazell said. “I can't wait to see him out there. He's going to be a great player for them, he's just gotta weather the storm and stick with it over time, and get himself in a position where he's ready.”
FINAL SCORE
West 10, East 10
West - 7 0 0 3 – 10
East - 0 0 2 8 – 10
SCORING SUMMARY
West (1Q 1:22) – Lance Hoffsommer 10-yard TD run (Emanuel Aguilar PAT good)
East (3Q 10:26) – Emmanuel Aguilar safety
East (4Q 7:08) – Zack Sisemore 7-yard TD run (Truman Juelsgaard 2-point run)
West (4Q 0:23) – Emmanuel Aguilar 23-yard field goal
RUSHING (A-YD)
West — Evan Cantu 15-55; Geremiah Moore 9-18; Lance Hoffsommer 3-15; Sam Elliott 7-13; Will Doolittle 2-4, Team 1-0. TOTAL: 37-48
East — Zack Sisemore 13-60; Jovanni Blackie 11-35; Blake Reeder 11-8; Zach Knowlton 1-3; Garrett Fager 1-(-6). TOTAL: 37-100
PASSING (C-A-I YD)
West — Lance Hoffsommer 3-14-0 31; Geremiah Moore 1-3-0 5; Harrison Voth 1-1-0 24. TOTAL: 5-18-0 60
East — Blake Reeder 15-25-2 192; Team 0-1-0 0. TOTAL: 15-26-2 192
RECEIVING (R-YD)
West — Matthew Holthusen 1-24; Evan Cantu 1-24; Tyson Struber 1-11; Harrison Voth 1-8; Braxton Harrison 1-5
East — Garrett Fager 5-79; Zach Atkins 5-59; Kendrick Jones 4-38; Zach Knowlton 1-16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.